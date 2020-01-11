Oprah Drops Russell Simmons Accuser Doc From Apple Slate Two Weeks Before Sundance Premiere

Oprah Winfrey is backing away from an untitled documentary from acclaimed filmmakers Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick, two weeks before the film was set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Winfrey joined the project as an executive producer and set the doc to release as part of her overall deal with Apple TV Plus. She has returned the film to Ziering and Kirby, who will presumably retain their premiere slot and seek new distribution. A Sundance Film Festival spokesperson did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

“I have decided that I will no longer be executive producer on The Untitled Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering Documentary and it will not air on Apple TV+. First and foremost, I want it to be known that I unequivocally believe and support the women. Their stories deserve to be told and heard. In my opinion, there is more work to be done on the film to illuminate the full scope of what the victims endured and it has become clear that the filmmakers and I are not aligned in that creative vision,” Winfrey said in a statement.

“Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering are talented filmmakers. I have great respect for their mission but given the filmmakers’ desire to premiere the film at the Sundance Film Festival before I believe it is complete, I feel it’s best to step aside. I will be working with Time’s Up to support the victims and those impacted by abuse and sexual harassment,” she concluded.

More to come …