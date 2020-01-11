×

Oprah Drops Russell Simmons Accuser Doc From Apple Slate Two Weeks Before Sundance Premiere

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Oprah Winfrey
CREDIT: James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Oprah Winfrey is backing away from an untitled documentary from acclaimed filmmakers Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick, two weeks before the film was set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Winfrey joined the project as an executive producer and set the doc to release as part of her overall deal with Apple TV Plus. She has returned the film to Ziering and Kirby, who will presumably retain their premiere slot and seek new distribution. A Sundance Film Festival spokesperson did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

“I have decided that I will no longer be executive producer on The Untitled Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering Documentary and it will not air on Apple TV+. First and foremost, I want it to be known that I unequivocally believe and support the women. Their stories deserve to be told and heard. In my opinion, there is more work to be done on the film to illuminate the full scope of what the victims endured and it has become clear that the filmmakers and I are not aligned in that creative vision,” Winfrey said in a statement.

“Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering are talented filmmakers. I have great respect for their mission but given the filmmakers’ desire to premiere the film at the Sundance Film Festival before I believe it is complete, I feel it’s best to step aside. I will be working with Time’s Up to support the victims and those impacted by abuse and sexual harassment,” she concluded.

More to come … 

More Music

  • Selena Gomez’s ‘Rare’: Album Review

    Selena Gomez’s ‘Rare’: Album Review

    At the conclusion of Selena Gomez’s new album, “Rare,” Spotify autoplayed a song from her previous full-length, 2015’s “Revival,” that sounded almost sophomoric by comparison. It’s hard to think of a more dramatic example of how far Gomez has come musically in nearly five years: “Rare” is one of the best pop albums to be [...]

  • Neil Peart Dead

    Neil Peart, Rush Drummer, Dies at 67

    Neil Peart, the legendary drummer of Rush, has died, according to an announcement from the band. He was 67. The cause of death, according to a spokesperson, was brain cancer. Peart passed on Tuesday, January 7th, in Santa Monica. Widely considered one of the most innovative drummers in rock history, Peart was famous for his state-of-the-art [...]

  • Selena Gomez

    Selena Gomez Celebrates 'Rare' Album Release: 'You Can Tell I've Evolved'

    Selena Gomez explained the difference between her new album, “Rare,” and 2015’s “Revival” in an intimate conversation with radio personality JoJo Wright and fans at the iHeartRadio Theater LA on Thursday, ahead of “Rare’s” release. “I feel like it is, not better, but it’s a piece of work that I think is better,” Gomez said. [...]

  • Alicia Keys Talks New Single, High-Quality

    Alicia Keys Talks New Single, Female Power, High-Quality Sound at Amazon CES Panel

    The impact of high-definition audio has been top of mind lately for Alicia Keys, who teased new music and talked about her experience with the technology during a panel overseen by Amazon Music at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on Wednesday (January 8) in Las Vegas. The 15-time Grammy winner was joined on the panel [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad