×

Pixar’s ‘Onward’ Being Released Early on Digital and Disney Plus

By
Maane Khatchatourian

News Editor, Variety.com

Maane's Most Recent Stories

View All
OH BROTHERS - In Disney and Pixar's "Onward," two teenage elf brothers embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left in the world. Featuring Tom Holland as the voice of Ian Lightfoot, and Chris Pratt as the voice of Ian's older brother, Barley, "Onward" opens in U.S. theaters on March 6, 2020. ©2019 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: Pixar

Disney joins the growing number of studios releasing films early digitally as theaters remain shuttered nationwide in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” will be available to buy digitally for $19.99 and on Movies Anywhere beginning on Friday at 5 p.m. PT. It hits Disney Plus on April 3 in the U.S.

“While we’re looking forward to audiences enjoying our films on the big screen again soon, given the current circumstances, we are pleased to release this fun, adventurous film to digital platforms early for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes,” said director Dan Scanlon and producer Kori Rae.

The fantasy adventure, starring Chris Pratt and Tom Holland, opened to $39.1 million in theaters on March 6. It topped newcomers “Bloodshot,” “The Hunt” and “I Still Believe” last weekend, when the box office hit a two-decade low. All three of those films are also being released early on digital, in addition to “The Way Back,” “The Invisible Man” and “Emma,” among others.

The exhibition industry is counting on home entertainment earnings to recover some of its losses as theaters go dark in the U.S., joining China, South Korea, Italy, and other countries.

More to come.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • OH BROTHERS - In Disney and

    Pixar's 'Onward' Being Released Early on Digital and Disney Plus

    Disney joins the growing number of studios releasing films early digitally as theaters remain shuttered nationwide in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” will be available to buy digitally for $19.99 and on Movies Anywhere beginning on Friday at 5 p.m. PT. It hits Disney Plus on April 3 in the U.S. [...]

  • Chinese actor Yunxiang Gao (C) at

    Chinese Actor Gao Yunxiang Acquitted in Australian Rape Case

    Chinese actor Gao Yunxiang was this week acquitted in Australia of multiple rape and sexual assault charges. Producer, Wang Jing was similarly found not guilty on seven counts of sexual assault and attempted sexual assault. The cases sprang from accusations made in March 2018 that the two men had gone to the Sydney hotel room [...]

  • South Africa coronavirus

    As Cameras Keep Rolling in South Africa, Producers Sound 'Urgent' Plea Over Coronavirus Threat

    South African producers are demanding an “urgent all-industry response” to the threat posed by coronavirus, with a leading industry body calling for a coordinated plan from broadcasters and government agencies to address the potential economic fallout of the global pandemic on the local film and TV biz. The Independent Producers Organization (IPO) sounded the alarm [...]

  • Baz Luhrmann

    Baz Luhrmann Confirms Halting of 'Elvis' Project With Tom Hanks

    Australian director Baz Luhrmann says that now is not the moment to be resuming production on his untitled “Elvis” project. The film was halted since last week, when actor Tom Hanks was diagnosed with the corovavirus. In a tweet on Friday afternoon Luhrmann said: “I’m sure it will come as no surprise that this is [...]

  • Taiwan International Documentary Festival

    Taiwan Documentary Festival Halted by Coronavirus Outbreak

    The Taiwan International Documentary Festival, one of the leading documentary film festivals in East Asia has been called off for this year. Organizers blamed the coronavirus outbreak. Its 12th edition had been scheduled to take place May 1-10, 2020. Organizers said that it would be “Postponed to Spring 2021.” “Under the influence of COVID-19 pandemic, [...]

  • SAG-AFTRA HQ

    SAG-AFTRA National Headquarters in Los Angeles Closed due to Coronavirus

    SAG-AFTRA’s national headquarters in Los Angeles has been closed to minimize the risk of exposure to the coronavirus. Gabrielle Cartereis, president of SAG-AFTRA, notified the 160,000 members of the performers union of the closure of the offices in the mid-Wilshire district in a message sent Friday night. “The safety of our members and staff remains [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad