Box Office: ‘Onward’ Makes $2 Million on Thursday Night

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

Disney-Pixar’s fantasy film “Onward” launched with $2 million in North America on Thursday night.

The number is in the same range as “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” which opened with $2.3 million in previews in June and went on to a $47 million launch weekend.

Onward” is expected to dominate domestic moviegoing this weekend and collect between $40 million and $45 million at 4,310 sites. The movie centers on a pair of teenage elf brothers — voiced by Chris Pratt and Tom Holland — on a quest to resurrect their dead father, who had arranged for them to receive a magic staff with a spell that will bring him back for only 24 hours so his sons can meet him.

Critical reception has been enthusiastic, earning the film an 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Octavia Spencer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lena Waithe and Ali Wong are also in the voice cast. “Monsters University” helmer Dan Scanlon directed “Onward” from a script he wrote with Jason Headley and Keith Bunin. “Onward” is the first Pixar film to debut during the March/early spring corridor; all other Pixar titles have been released in the summer or November.

if estimates hold, “Onward” should see inaugural weekend box office receipts similar to Pixar titles such as 2017’s “Coco” ($50 million), 2017’s “Cars 3” ($53 million) and 2015’s “The Good Dinosaur” ($39 million). “Onward” has already generated $3 million globally — and $685,000 in North America — from several early screenings that Disney hosted on Leap Day. Internationally, the film is opening day and date in many territories other than Italy, South Korea and China, where the coronavirus crisis has hit hardest.

Ben Affleck’s sports drama “The Way Back” is also launching this weekend amid downbeat forecasts of between $6 million to $10 million from 2,718 venues — a lackluster start given its A-list leading man. Warner Bros. opted to forego Thursday night previews.

Affleck plays an alcoholic construction worker who becomes the coach of a high school basketball team. Warner Bros. had originally dated the film to open last October, but pushed it back to this year. The movie, which was previously titled “The Has-Been” and “Torrance,” is directed by Gavin O’Connor. Affleck is a producer on the film, along with O’Connor, Jennifer Todd, Gordon Gray and Ravi Mehta. The movie also stars Al Madrigal (the assistant coach who believes in Affleck’s character), Janina Gavankar, Hayes MacArthur, Brandon Wilson and Rachael Carpani.

Critics have been impressed so far, and “The Way Back” carries an 85% Rotten Tomatoes score. The film is likely to finish behind the second weekend of Elisabeth Moss’ “The Invisible Man,” which has taken in $35 million in its first six days in North America. The fourth frame of “Sonic the Hedgehog” will probably battle “The Way Back” for third place.

“Onward” and “The Way Back” are opening amid the coronavirus crisis impacting businesses and causing schools to close around the United States. Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst with Comscore, said there has been no discernible impact so far on the bottom line for moviegoing.

“This weekend is important because every movie theater in North America is open for business and ‘Onward,’ ‘The Way Back’ and a strong slate of holdovers will look to draw audiences who are seeking the traditional escape that the movies provide,” he added.

Overall 2020 North American box office totaled $1.61 billion as of March 4, up 2.4% over the same period in 2019, according to Comscore.

RELATED VIDEO:

More Film

  • EPIC QUEST – When teenage elf

    Box Office: 'Onward' Makes $2 Million on Thursday Night

    Disney-Pixar’s fantasy film “Onward” launched with $2 million in North America on Thursday night. The number is in the same range as “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” which opened with $2.3 million in previews in June and went on to a $47 million launch weekend. “Onward” is expected to dominate domestic moviegoing this weekend [...]

  • Suk Suk

    'Suk Suk': Film Review

    Two older working-class men, both secretly gay, meet by chance and a hidden relationship develops in “Suk Suk,” the poignant third feature from writer-director Ray Yeung. Inspired by a sociology professor’s oral history of older gay men in Hong Kong, the drama incorporates documentary-like elements about end-of-life issues for gay elders. Mainly, however, it asks [...]

  • Songs for Screens Anzie Blue

    Songs for Screens: Inside the 'Promising Young Woman' Soundtrack, Featuring Cyn, Charli XCX, More

    As a movie, “Promising Young Woman,” the debut feature from “Killing Eve” writer/director Emerald Fennell out April 17 via Focus Features, defies easy categorization. Anchored by a star turn from Carey Mulligan, the film blends equal parts thriller and pitch-black comedy with occasional dashes of traditional rom-com and ‘90s noir drama structures. It’s all told [...]

  • Paris Caligrammes

    'Paris Calligrammes': Film Review

    It would be a great mistake, sight unseen, to pigeonhole Ulrike Ottinger’s “Paris Calligrammes” as just another nostalgia-filled personal documentary about how amazing life was in Paris in the 1960s. Where others self-servingly wax lyrical about being in the nexus of the Left Bank’s Golden Age of hipness and activism, Ottinger takes us through this [...]

  • London’s Dagenham Studios Project Back on

    London’s Dagenham Studios Project Back on Track

    Plans for transforming a former factory site in East London into Dagenham Studios, a state-of-the-art facility for film and TV production, are back on track. Be First, Barking and Dagenham Council’s regeneration organization, has submitted a planning application and new designs. The council’s planning committee is expected to consider these in July. In March 2018, [...]

  • Fellini Self Portrait

    Watch Damien Chazelle Talk Federico Fellini in Upcoming Doc 'Fellini of the Spirits' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Franco-German TV network Arte has boarded high-profile doc “Fellini of the Spirits” exploring Italian director Federico Fellini’s lifelong interest in everything metaphysical and featuring Oscar winners Damien Chazelle and William Friedkin among talking heads. The project, now in post, is directed by Anselma Dell’Olio whose “Marco Ferreri: Dangerous but Necessary,” about eclectic Italian auteur Marco [...]

  • Heisenberg Dr. Werner Heisenberg, 45-year-old Nobel

    Uli Edel to Direct Nazi Atom Bomb Drama 'Heisenberg'

    German director Uli Edel (“The Baader Meinhof Complex”) is set to direct “Heisenberg,” an adaptation of Richard von Schirach’s historical book “The Night of the Physicists: Operation Epsilon: Heisenberg, Hahn, Weizsäcker and the German Bomb,” about the team of German physicists who tried to develop the atom bomb for Germany during World War II. Munich-based [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad