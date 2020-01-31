‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ Win Artios Casting Awards

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Game of Thrones” have taken home two of the major Artios Awards from the Casting Society of America.

The trophies, which honor excellence in casting, were unveiled at the 35th Annual Artios Awards held on Thursday in ceremonies in New York, Los Angeles and London. The New York ceremony was hosted by Michelle Buteau at Stage 48; Ron Funches emceed in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton, and Jason Isaacs hosted in London at the Four Seasons Hotel at Ten Trinity Square.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” won the big-budget feature drama award while “Knives Out” took the big-budget feature comedy trophy. “Marriage Story” received the studio or independent drama prize and “Jojo Rabbit” nabbed the comedy counterpart. “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” won the low-budget award.

“Toy Story 4” and “The Lion King” tied in animation. “Skin in the Game” won the micro-budget trophy and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” was given the zeitgeist award.

“Game of Thrones” won for TV drama and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” was honored for top comedy series. “When They See Us” took the best limited series trophy.

“Russian Doll” was honored for best pilot or first season comedy and “Pose” won the drama counterpart.

Special honorees included Audra McDonald for the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award and Andrew Femenella with the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award. Geena Davis received the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement and Deborah Aquila got the Hoyt Bowers Award in Los Angeles.

In London, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner were presented with the Artios Award for creative collaboration; Andy Pryor was presented with the excellence in casting award; and Pippa Markham, Kate Buckley and Gillian Hawser received special recognition for the creation of the BAFTA Casting Awards.

Presenters included Michael Angarano, Annaleigh Ashford, Thora Birch, Asante Blackk, Nicholas Braun, Rachel Brosnahan, Russell T Davies, Robin de Jesús, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Santino Fontana, Jared Harris, Marin Hinkle, Luke Kirby, Katrina Lenk, Judith Light, Billie Lourd, Danielle Macdonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Edward Norton, Bob Odenkirk, Kevin Pollak, Margaret Qualley, Sarah Snook, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Shannon, J. Smith-Cameron, Russell Tovey, Kate Walsh and Heléne Yorke.

“Tonight’s three Artios Award ceremonies were a fantastic celebration of the many contributions Casting Society of America members bring to the global entertainment community. We congratulate tonight’s well-deserved winners and honorees,” said president Russell Boast. “We are bolstered by the ongoing advancements made to recognize our craft and will continue our commitment to supporting and advancing the work we do worldwide.”

See below for a full list of winners:

ANIMATION

(tie) The Lion King – Sarah Halley Finn, Jason B. Stamey (Associate)

and Toy Story 4 – Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon

BIG BUDGET – COMEDY

Knives Out – Mary Vernieu, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Bret Howe (Associate)

BIG BUDGET – DRAMA

Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood – Victoria Thomas

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – COMEDY

Jojo Rabbit – Des Hamilton

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – DRAMA

Marriage Story – Francine Maisler, Douglas Aibel, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Associate)

LOW BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

The Last Black Man in San Francisco – Julia Kim, Nina Henninger (Location Casting),

Sarah Kliban (Associate)

MICRO BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

Skin in the Game – Matthew Lessall

THE ZEITGEIST AWARD

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Nina Gold, April Webster, Alyssa Weisberg,

Angela Young (Associate)

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – COMEDY

“Russian Doll” – Christine Kromer, Andrew Femenella (Associate)

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – DRAMA

“Pose” – Alexa L. Fogel, Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate), Caitlin D. Jones

(Associate)

TELEVISION SERIES COMEDY

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – Cindy Tolan, Juliette Ménager (Location Casting),

Anne Davison (Associate)

TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

“Game of Thrones” – Nina Gold, Robert Sterne, Carla Stronge (Location Casting)

LIMITED SERIES

“When They See Us” – Aisha Coley, Billy Hopkins (Location Casting), Ashley Ingram

(Location Casting)

FILM – NON-THEATRICAL RELEASE

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before – Tamara-Lee Notcutt, Tiffany Mak (Location

Casting), Alexis Allen (Associate)

LIVE TELEVISION PERFORMANCE, VARIETY OR SKETCH COMEDY

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’” – Marc

Hirschfeld, Geralyn Flood, Katrina Wandel George (Associate)

CHILDREN’S PILOT AND SERIES (LIVE ACTION)

“Andi Mack” – Amber Horn, Danielle Aufiero, Steven Tylor O’Connor (Associate)

TELEVISION ANIMATION

“Big Mouth” – Julie Ashton-Barson

REALITY SERIES

“Queer Eye” – Gretchen Palek, Danielle Gervais, Ally Capriotti Grant, Quinn Fegan,

Pamela Vallarelli

SHORT FILM

Skin – Jessica Sherman

SHORT FORM SERIES

“It’s Bruno!” – Bess Fifer

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – COMEDY OR DRAMA

To Kill a Mockingbird – Daniel Swee

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – MUSICAL

Hadestown – Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – REVIVAL, COMEDY OR DRAMA

The Waverly Gallery – David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – REVIVAL, MUSICAL

Oklahoma! – Adam Caldwell, Will Cantler

NEW YORK THEATRE – COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish (Fidler Afn Dakh) – Jamibeth Margolis

NEW YORK THEATRE – DRAMA

Daddy – Judy Henderson, Nick Peciaro (Associate)

REGIONAL THEATRE

In the Heights (Westport Country Playhouse) – Tara Rubin, Claire Burke

LOS ANGELES THEATRE

Sweat – Heidi Levitt, Billy Hopkins (NY Casting), Ashley Ingram (NY Casting), Marin

Hope (Associate)

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE

Annie – Margery Simkin, Michael Donovan, Beth Lipari, Richie Ferris (Associate)

THEATRE TOURS

Hamilton – Bethany Knox, Lauren Harris (Associate)