Omar Chaparro and Edy Ganem Cast in Broken English Prods. Drama ‘7th & Union’(EXCLUSIVE)

Omar Chaparro, one of Mexico’s most popular comedian-actors, and Mexican-Lebanese actress Edy Ganem (“Devious Maids”) have been cast as leads in feature drama “7th & Union” from newly launched Broken English Prods.

Launched in response to the Hollywood’s paucity of diverse voices, in front and behind the camera, Broken English Prods. was unveiled mid-June by fledgling film finance company Grandave Capital, which plans to invest some $20 million in two to four Latinx projects with budgets of up to $5 million.

“We are proud to kick off Broken English Prods. with such a strong and commercial cast. Paired with [director] Anthony Nardolillo’s vision, ‘7th & Union’ is just the beginning of our investment in the Latinx pool of talent and projects,” said Broken English Prods. head Christopher Acebo.

“7th & Union” turns on two men, one well-off, the other not so much, who are both down on their luck. They strike an unlikely bond and help each other to get out of their respective ruts.

Chaparro has starred in five of the top-grossing feature films in Mexico, including “No Manches Frida” and its sequel, “La Boda de Valentina,” as well as Netflix series “Nailed It! Mexico.”

Ganem starred in various award-winning indie films such as “Created Equal” before further boosting her profile in Lifetime’s dramedy series “Devious Maids,” created by Marc Cherry (“Desperate Housewives”) for ABC Studios.

Oscar Orlando Torres, who penned Eugenio Derbez’s record-busting hit “Instructions Not Included,” wrote the screenplay for “7th & Union,” which is slated to start production in Los Angeles in the summer.

Nardolillo , Acebo, and Torres serve as producers while Stanley Preschutti, president of Grandave Capital, and Paul Poste executive produce.

Chaparro is managed by Fabiola Peña’s Talent On the Road Management and repped by ICM and law firm Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

Ganem is repped by McKeon/Myones Entertainment, APA and law firm Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.