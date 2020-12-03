‘Olympus Has Fallen,’ ‘Insidious’ Bought in FilmDistrict Library Deal by Content Partners (EXCLUSIVE)

Content Partners LLC has acquired the FilmDistrict​ library, including “Olympus Has Fallen,” “Looper” and the first two “Insidious” movies.

“We’re thrilled to bring these popular titles from FilmDistrict to new platforms while building our library and continuing to be leading owners of intellectual property in the entertainment industry,” said John Mass, executive vice president of Content Partners. “We look forward to working with other owners of high quality assets, like FilmDistrict, to add to our growing portfolio.”

FilmDistrict was co-founded by Peter Schlessel in 2010, and the company financed, acquired, produced, and distributed about 20 movies, starting with “Insidious” and concluding with “Wer” in 2014, when the company was folded into Focus Features. Other titles in the deal include “Evil Dead​,​” “Parker,​” “​Drive,​” “Pompeii​,​” “Old Boy​,​” “Red Dawn,” and ​”Soul Surfer​.”

Content Partners owns rights to or interests in more than 500 films, including ​”13 Going on 30​,”​ “Black Hawk Down,​” “Black Swan,”​ ​”Hugo” and “x​Xx​.” The company is also the owner of Revolution Studios and co-owner of the “CSI” television franchise. ​Content Partners also own the rights to or interests in approximately 3,000 hours of television. ​With the FilmDistrict deal, the company said its library of film titles represent more than $33 billion of worldwide box office revenue.

Content Partners is a Los Angeles-based investment company founded in 2006 by Steven Blume and Steven Kram, and describes itself as the worldwide leader in acquiring films, television programming and related royalties. The company purchases such assets from investors, producers, writers, directors, actors and musicians. ​Target acquisitions include film, television and music assets that are generating cash flow and have long term distribution deals with major studios, networks, publishers and other distribution channels.