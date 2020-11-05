Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Halts Production Due to Positive Coronavirus Test

New Line has paused production on Olivia Wilde’s upcoming movie “Don’t Worry Darling” after a crew member tested positive for coronavirus.

The psychological thriller, which stars Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Harry Styles, has been filming in Los Angeles since last month. The positive test was confirmed during routine testing that all production employees receive. Though the studio did not confirm who on set tested positive, sources say it was not a principle cast member. The individual who tested positive is currently in isolation. Production is expected to be on hold for around 14 days, in line with standard quarantine protocols.

“Don’t Worry Darling” isn’t the first — and likely won’t be the last — film forced to stop shooting amid the pandemic. Hollywood has committed extensive resources to ensure film crews can safely get back to work during the global health crisis. Yet many major movies, including “Jurassic World: Dominion,” “The Batman” and “The Harder They Fall” with Idris Elba and Regina King, have all had to halt production after cast or crew members tested positive for the virus. Those films have all resumed production.

Set in the 1950s, “Don’t Worry Darling” follows an unhappy housewife as she discovers a disturbing truth about her husband. Wilde also wrote the script along with Carey and Shane Van Dyke and Katie Silberman. The ensemble cast also includes Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Nick Kroll.

After starring in movies like “Tron: Legacy,” “Cowboys & Aliens” and “Drinking Buddies,” and appearing on TV shows such as “House” and “The O.C.,” Wilde made her directorial debut with the coming-of-age comedy “Booksmart.” The critically adored film starred Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever as two high schooler seniors looking to cut loose before graduation.