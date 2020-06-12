Olivia Munn to Star in Sci-Fi Movie ‘Replay’

Olivia Munn is producing and starring in the upcoming science-fiction action movie “Replay” for Dark Castle Entertainment.

“Replay” will be introduced to international buyers at the upcoming virtual Cannes Film Market by The Exchange. CAA Media Finance is representing the domestic sales rights.

The film, currently in pre-production, is written and directed by Jimmy Loweree. Munn stars as the wife of a man who has been kidnapped and murdered. Armed with illegal, bleeding-edge technology and a desperate plan, she must do everything in her power to change the past and save him.

Munn is producing alongside Ethan Erwin and Hal Sadoff of Dark Castle Entertainment. Robert Bell of Dark Castle is co-producing.

“We are very excited to announce Olivia Munn’s attachment to ‘Replay,” said Brian O’Shea of The Exchange. “She not only is a wonderful actress, but also well known to our buyers which will help make this strong genre project very popular during the market.”

Munn’s credits include “X-Men: Apocalypse,” “The Predator” and “The Newsroom.”

“Audiences are going to witness the birth of the next great action star with Olivia Munn in this film,” said Erwin. “And our director, Jimmy Loweree, is an incredible young filmmaker whose vision for this movie is going to blow people away.”

Dark Castle is currently in post production on Simon Barrett’s directorial debut “Seance,” starring Suki Waterhouse and “The Expecting,” directed by Mary Harron and starring AnnaSophia Robb for Quibi.

Munn and Loweree are both represented by CAA, and additionally Munn is with Atlas Artists and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.