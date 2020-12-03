Olivia Colman, Anya Taylor-Joy to Lead BBC’s Starry ‘Cinderella’ – Global Bulletin

In today’s bulletin, Olivia Colman leads the cast of BBC’s pantomime “Cinderella”; season 3 of “Das Boot” commences production; Discovery Plus orders a Dutch adaptation of ITV Studios format “Sex Tape”; and Amazon India reveals Hindi-language anthology “Unpaused.”

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) and Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”) will headline a virtual version of popular Christmas pantomime “Cinderella,” on BBC Two.

“Cinderella: A Comic Relief Pantomime,” is executive produced by Richard Curtis (“Love Actually”). Colman will make her pantomime debut as the fairy godmother while Taylor-Joy plays the title role. The cast also includes Guz Khan (“Man Like Mobeen”), Tom Hollander (“The Night Manager”), Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”), Rege-Jean Page (“Roots”), Jimmy Akingbola (“Rev”) Daisy May and Charlie Cooper (“This Country”).

The show is written by the Dawson Brothers, based on an original script by Ben Crocker, and directed by Matt Lipsey for Crook Productions. It airs on the BBC Dec. 24.

During the broadcast, the audience will have the opportunity to donate to Comic Relief projects that are working to help people living with hunger, struggling with their mental health or feeling lonely or unsafe this Christmas.

“Das Boot” Sky Studios

PRODUCTION

Season 3 of Sky original “Das Boot” has commenced production in Prague, with new cast members including Ray Stevenson (“The Spanish Princess”), Ernst Stötzner (“Brecht”), Luise Wolfram (“Mathilde”), Elisa Schlott (“Strange Daughter”), Anna Schudt (“The Sniffles Would Have Been Just Fine”) and Joana Ribeiro (“The Man Who Killed Don Quixote”).

They join returning actors Tom Wlaschiha (“Game of Thrones”), Franz Dinda (“The Cloud”), Rick Okon (“Tatort”), Pierre Kiwitt (“Lobos sucios”), Leonard Scheicher (“Finsterworld”) and Robert Stadlober (“Summer Storm”).

Season 3 follows the fortunes of a young U-boat crew as they are hunted down by an obsessed Royal Navy Commander and are sent on a dangerous mission to the Southern Hemisphere. Episodes 1-5 are directed by Hans Steinbichler (“Winter Journey”), and episodes 6-10 by Dennis Gansel (“The Wave”).

The series is produced by Bavaria Fiction for Sky Studios and filmed in German, English and Portuguese.

ADAPTATION

Discovery Plus has ordered a Dutch adaptation of ITV Studios’ social experiment format “Sex Tape.” Originally created by Armoza Formats and Shelly Varod, the format sees three couples each week trying to fix their relationships by filming their love lives. The candidates will then meet the other two couples and, under the guidance of a sex therapist, will reveal their uncensored tapes to each other.

The Netherlands will be the fifth country to adapt this format, after the U.K., Belgium, Germany and Finland. The local adaptation will be produced by ITV Studios Netherlands and will be released on Discovery Plus in 2021.

ANTHOLOGY

Amazon Prime Video India has announced “Unpaused,” an anthology of five Hindi-language short films featuring stories about hope, second chances and new beginnings, informed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The shorts are “Glitch,” directed by Raj & DK (“The Family Man”), starring Gulshan Deviah (“Afsos”) and Saiyami Kher (“Choked”); “Apartment,” directed by Nikkhil Advani (“D-Day”), starring Richa Chadha (“Inside Edge”), Sumeet Vyas (“Wakaalat From Home”) and Ishwak Singh (“Paatal Lok”); “Rat – A – Tat,” featuring Rinku Rajguru (“Sairat”), Lillete Dubey (“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”), directed by Tannishtha Chatterjee (“Roam Rome Mein”); “Vishaanu” directed by Avinash Arun (“Paatal Lok”), starring Abhishek Banerjee (“Paatal Lok”) and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan (“Thappad”); and “Chaand Mubarak” directed by Nitya Mehra (“Made in Heaven”) starring Ratna Pathak Shah (“Thappad”) and Shardul Bhardwaj (“Bhonsle”).

The Amazon original was shot in compliance under COVID-safe regulations in the state of Maharashtra. The anthology follows the successful launch of Amazon’s five-film Tamil-language anthology “Putham Pudhu Kaalai.” “Unpaused” streams from Dec. 18.