‘The Old Guard’: Charlize Theron Teases Sequel, Reacts to Film’s Massive Viewership (EXCLUSIVE)

Charlize Theron is gobsmacked.

Even she can’t wrap her mind around Netflix’s prediction that her new movie “The Old Guard,” Gina Prince-Bythewood’s Netflix adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name, will reach out 72 million households in its first four weeks.

“It’s pretty nutty, right?” says Charlize Theron, who stars as the leader of a small group of immortal mercenaries. “It’s pretty crazy.”

However, Theron insists she wasn’t thinking about nor did she ask about numbers while making the film. “I’m not that brave,” she said with a laugh. “I don’t want to hear predictions. No, thank you.”

The Oscar winner also said that a sequel hasn’t been given the greenlight…yet. “We’re still pushing this one out,” she said. “Let’s have a little resting period, but just given the fact that all of us really want to do it, I’m sure when it’s the right time, we’ll start the conversation.”

“The Old Guard” isn’t the only movie on Theron’s mind right now. She’s hosting a drive-in screening of “Mad Max: Fury Road” on July 31 on the top floor of the parking structure at the Grove mall in Los Angeles to benefit the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, which helps fund youth organizations and programs in Theron’s native South Africa.

“I grew up with drive-ins,” Theron said. “We had to go back to the drawing board and be inventive. We had a to figure out a way that people could have a good time, but still be safe while raising money for much needed programs to help young people.”

Theron understands asking people for money isn’t the most comfortable thing to be doing during a time of so much uncertainty. “The most vulnerable among us continue to be the ones who fall through the cracks,” she said. “No matter how hard it is to ask, we can’t not ask because the work is too important.”

The evening includes a Q&A with Theron and her “Mad Max” co-star Nicholas Hoult as well as a dinner. For face masks, Theron is hoping for something themed for the night. “Wouldn’t it be great if we could do something with the muzzle that Max wears?” she said.

Sponsors of the benefit include Dior, CITI, Porsche, Icelandic Water and the Living Peace Foundation.