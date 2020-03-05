‘Mamma Mia 2’ Director Ol Parker to Helm Adaptation of Richard Osman’s Novel for Amblin (EXCLUSIVE)

×

'Mamma Mia 2' Director Ol Parker to Helm Adaptation of Richard Osman's Novel for Amblin

Justin Kroll

“Mamma Mia 2” filmmaker Ol Parker will direct “The Thursday Murder Club,” an adaptation of Richard Osman’s debut novel. Amblin Partners nabbed worldwide rights to the film after a competitive auction that attracted interested from 14 studios.

The book, set to release Sept. 3, tells the story of four septuagenarian friends who live in a retirement community and solve cold cases for fun. But when a shady property developer is found dead, the four find themselves in the middle of their first live crime. Publishing rights for the book were sold in the biggest debut novel deal for a decade.

Osman is best known for being the creator and co-presenter of BBC One’s television quiz show “Pointless.” He most recently started hosting “Richard Osman’s House of Games.”

Parker made a name for himself with “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” and its sequel, “The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.” His sequel to “Mamma Mia” was a box office hit, bringing in $395 million at the global box office.

The deal with Amblin was brokered by Emily Hayward Whitlock at the Artists Partnership, in association with Juliet Mushens at Caskie Mushens.

“The Way Back” producer Jennifer Todd will produce and Brittany Hapner from Jennifer Todd Pictures will help oversee. Osman will serve as executive producer. Amblin President of Production, Jeb Brody, and VP of creative affairs, Andrew Calof will oversee on behalf of the studio.

Osman is represented by Juliet Mushens at Caskie Mushens and Parker is repped by UTA, Management 360, Knight Hall Agency and Goodman, Schenkman & Brecheen LLP.

