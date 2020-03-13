×

NY Theaters Begin to Shut Down With Two Alamo Drafthouse Locations

Dave McNary

The Alamo Drafthouse chain has abruptly closed its theaters in Brooklyn and Yonkers amid the coronavirus epidemic.

The chain made the announcement Friday night without disclosing any reasons. It said all tickets, including convenience fees and ticket add-ons, will be automatically refunded.

“Until further notice, we are deeply sad to say that Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn and Yonkers are closed,” Alamo Drafthouse said in a posting on its site.

“If you’re a Season Pass member, we’re pausing your account and billing as of this weekend,” the company said. “We’ll reactivate it and notify you when the theaters reopen. If you’d prefer to cancel your account or you need to make a change, please contact seasonpass@drafthouse.com. We’re very sorry for the inconvenience, and we’ll be in touch soon with more information.”

The Yonkers location opened in 2013. The Brooklyn Alamo Drafthouse was launched in 2016.

Alamo Drafthouse, the Texas-based cinema chain that popularized in-theater dining, began offering a subscription service earlier this year to rival the AMCs and Regals of the exhibition industry. The company unveiled Season Pass, a monthly program that will be available to patrons in its 41 locations across the country.

The company, which was founded in Austin in 1997, opened its first Los Angeles location last year. The Texas-based chain specializes food and drink service with unique programming, combining independent and blockbuster films, as well as repertory titles featuring classics and “hard-to-find” cult favorites.

