TriStar Pictures Lands NSYNC Superfan Movie From Producers Lance Bass, Cindy Cowan (EXCLUSIVE)

Sony label TriStar Pictures has acquired an untitled feature film about NSYNC superfans who followed the boy band on tour in 2001, packed in a Winnebago bought with prize money from “The Price Is Right.”

Lance Bass, who first teased the project to Variety out of SXSW last year, is producing through his eponymous company along with Cindy Cowan (Robert De Niro’s “Red Lights,” the doc “Miracle on 42nd Street”).

Pitched as “Girls Trip” meets “Pitch Perfect,” the film is based on the true story of two best friends from Park City, Utah, who used game show earnings to buy a motor home and travel the U.S. to catch Bass and company — Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick — on their fourth and final national tour.

The project was preemptively brought in by TrisStar Pictures head Nicole Brown, from an original concept by Bass.

Bass made his producing debut with “The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story,” which played SXSW and had a limited theatrical run before premiering as a YouTube original.

Cowan, of Cindy Cowan Entertainment, is currently producing for Screen Gems a feature adaptation of Edwin F. Becker’s book “True Haunting.” She’s also developing the chopper cop action film “Eye in the Sky” with Millennium and “Line of Control” with The Exchange.

Bass previously said that music would be a major influence in the new film, and could potentially have a life as a Broadway production after film adaptation.

Lance is repped by ICM. Cowan is represented by Tifanie Jodeh at Entertainment Law Partners. Shary Shirazi, vice president of production at TriStar, is overseeing the project for the studio.