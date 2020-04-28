‘Now You See Me 3’ in the Works With ‘American Hustle’ Writer

Lionsgate has hired “American Hustle” scribe Eric Warren Singer to write “Now You See Me 3,” the latest installment in the franchise based on a fresh take by Singer.

The first two movies in the “Now You See Me” series have taken in $687 million worldwide cumulatively. The previous films starred Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco and Morgan Freeman, among others. No casting has been set yet for the third installment.

Singer’s take will introduce new characters into the world while also creating opportunities for the original cast to reprise their roles.

Jonathan Bayme and his company Theory 11 will serve as a magic consultant to the filmmakers.

Bobby Cohen and Alex Kurtzman of Secret Hideout are teaming up again to produce. Meredith Wieck and Aaron Edmonds will oversee the project for Lionsgate.

“Eric has always been fascinated with the fine art of deception and illusion in all of its forms and he came to us with a great story that takes the mythology of ‘Now You See Me’ and pushes The Four Horsemen to a whole new level with our key returning cast and new characters,” said Nathan Kahane, president of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “The ‘Now You See Me’ franchise has been built on keeping the audience surprised and guessing. Any great magician knows, you can’t keep doing the same tricks. And Eric and his team of illusionists have something special up their sleeve for this new film.”

Singer most recently wrote “Top Gun: Maverick,” which is set to release later this year. He is represented by Mark Gochman at Gochman Law Group.

Cohen most recently produced “Don’t Let Go” starring David Oyelowo. He previously produced “Now You See Me” and “Now You See Me 2,” “People Like Us,” “Cowboys & Aliens” and “Revolutionary Road.”

Kurtzman was also a producer of the first two “Now You See Me” films. He most recently created and executive produced “Star Trek: Picard” for CBS All Access.