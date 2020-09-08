‘Normal People’ Star Daisy Edgar-Jones Signs on for Legendary’s ‘Fresh’

“Normal People” star Daisy Edgar-Jones has signed on for the lead role in Legendary’s social thriller “Fresh.”

The project is based on Lauryn Kahn’s script with Mimi Cave directing. Legendary, which announced the Edgar-Jones casting on Tuesday, is keeping the film’s storyline under wraps. Hyperobject Industries’ Adam McKay and Kevin Messick will produce.

“Normal People,” based on Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel, broke a streaming record for BBC Three. Edgar-Jones stars as Marianne Sheridan opposite Paul Mescal’s Connell Waldron as they become romantically involved during their final days in secondary school and during their undergraduate years in Trinity College Dublin. Mescal was nominated for an Emmy as lead actor in the limited series category and Lenny Abrahamson was nominated for an episode in the limited series directing category.

McKay has been nominated for five Academy Awards, winning with Charles Randolph for the script for “The Big Short.” He was nominated for directing “The Big Short” and for writing, directing and producing “Vice.” McKay and Messick formed Hyperobject Industries last year after he and longtime producing partner Will Ferrell split up their Paramount-based Gary Sanchez banner, which had included “Hustlers,” “Vice,” “Step Brothers,” “Talladega Nights,” the “Anchorman” and “Daddy’s Home” movies and the upcoming “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.”

Edgar-Jones’ credits include the independent coming-of-age feature film “Pond Life,” the international series “War of the Worlds,” HBO/BBC’s “Gentleman Jack” and a recurring role on the British comedy-drama series “Cold Feet.” She is represented by UTA and Hamilton Hodell in the U.K.