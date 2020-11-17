Animation Directors Nora Twomey and Kris Pearn Set for Free VIEW Conference Virtual ‘Meet the Masters’ Conversation

“The Breadwinner” director Nora Twomey will join “The Willoughbys” director Kris Pearn for a free “Meet the Masters” virtual conversation presented by the VIEW Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 24, beginning at 10 a.m. PT.

Twomey, who is co-founder and creative director of Ireland’s animation studio Cartoon Saloon, produced the studio’s current film, “Wolfwalkers,” was head of story on “Song of the Sea” and co-directed “The Secret of Kells,” which were both nominated for an animated feature Oscar. Her 2017 film, “The Breadwinner,” was also nominated for that award. She was honored with the VIEW Conference’s first-ever Visionary Award in 2018.

Pearn directed the hit animated film “The Willoughbys,” which premiered earlier this year on Netflix. He also directed Sony Pictures Animation’s “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2,” and was a storyboard artist on such animated films as SPA’s “Hotel Transylvania” and the original “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs,” as well as DreamWorks Animation’s “Home.”

“Kris and Nora both direct animated features, but Kris’s delightful CG films and Nora’s beautiful hand-drawn animated films are so different,” says VIEW Conference director Maria Elena Gutierrez. “I’m eager to hear Kris engage Nora in conversation about her approach to developing and directing an animated feature.”

The Meet the Masters conversation is sponsored by Fondazione Compagnia di San Paolo, Fondazione CRT, Regione Piemonte, Città di Torino and OGR. This event is organized by VIEW Conference in partnership with OGR and Cartoon Saloon.

To register for the free event, go to https://www.viewconference.it/pages/nora-twomey