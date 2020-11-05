Noomi Rapace to Headline Netflix Scandi Thriller ‘Black Crab’

Noomi Rapace is set to star in Netflix’s feature film adaptation of “Black Crab,” a Scandinavian action thriller set in a post-apocalyptic world, which will be directed by Adam Berg.

The movie will mark Rapace’s return to Scandinavia and her native Sweden after spending the last 10 years abroad starring in films and series such as “Prometheus,” “Sherlock Holmes” and “What Happened to Monday,” as well as indie films like “Daisy Diamond” and “Beyond.”

Unfolding during an endless winter, six soldiers are sent on a dangerous mission across the frozen sea to transport a package that could finally end the war. Equipped with ice skates, unaware of what they’re carrying, or who they can trust, the mission challenges their beliefs and forces them to ask what they’re willing to sacrifice for their own survival.

“I’m very excited to come back to Sweden and do ‘Black Crab.’ My first Swedish film in…years. Can’t wait to get suited up and go on this journey — explore human shadows and slide through broken dreams and a world on edge. Survival to what price?” said Rapace, whose current films are “The Secrets We Keep” and “Lamb,” set to be released in 2021.

David Kosse, vice president of international original film at Netflix, said, “This project combines so many great attributes: a compelling story, a strong creative team and of course an incredibly talented lead actress.”

“We are looking forward to a great collaboration with Adam and the team at Indio and are confident that our members in Sweden and the rest of the world will enjoy this movie,” said Kosse.

Nordic banner Indio is producing the film for Netflix. “As a Swede, you grow up knowing you live in a country of peace and equality. All in all, life’s good and safe here. But lately we have all learned how fragile our societies are due to pandemics, civil wars, global warming and economic chaos,” said Mattias Montero, founder of Indio, who is producing the film with Malin Idevall.

Montero said, “Producing ‘Black Crab’ is about flipping the coin, and from a Scandinavian perspective, [showing] what happens to humanity when chaos arrives.”

“Black Crab,” which marks Berg’s feature debut, will release globally on Netflix in 2022. A release date will be announced later.