Noomi Rapace-Joel Kinnaman Thriller ‘The Secrets We Keep’ Lands at Bleecker Street

Bleecker Street has secured U.S. distribution rights to AGC Studios’ thriller “The Secrets We Keep,” starring Noomi Rapace, Joel Kinnaman and Chris Messina.

Yuval Adler directed from a script by Ryan Covington. Rapace plays a woman rebuilding her life, along with her husband, in New York after World War II. When they encounter an eerily familiar man, their life starts to unravel as they wonder if he could be one of the officers who tormented them at a concentration camp.

Israeli native Adler began his career with “Bethlehem,” which earned awards at the Venice Film Festival, Taipei Film Festival and Israeli Film Academy.

Stuart Ford’s AGC is financing in partnership with Ingenious Media and Fibonacci Films, and began sales at the 2018 American Film Market. Producers are Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Erik Howsam of Di Bonaventura Pictures, AGC’s Ford and Greg Shapiro, and Echo Lake Entertainment’s Adam Riback. Rapace, Greg Clark, Andrea Scarso and Jamie Jessop served as executive producers.

“Yuval’s film is propelled by exciting performances from Noomi, Joel and Chris in this chilling post-WWII thriller,” said Bleecker Street CEO Andrew Karpen. “We look forward to bringing the film to audiences nationwide.”

The deal was brokered by CAA Media Finance and was negotiated between Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street, and Michael Rothstein and Anant Tamirisa of AGC.