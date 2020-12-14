‘Nomadland’ Trailer: Frances McDormand Drama Could Be Headed to Oscars

“Nomadland,” a major Oscar contender that has been snapping up film awards, has released its first trailer.

Directed by Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland” stars Frances McDormand as Fern, a woman experiencing homelessness who travels across the West in a van looking for a job. Fern lost everything in the Great Recession, and seeks the wisdom and hospitality of real-life nomads in the U.S. The film also stars David Strathairn and Peter Spears.

“Nomadland” has been sweeping the awards circuit heading into the Oscars. Zhao won the people’s choice award at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, the first time a film has won both top honors at the fests.

The Golden Lion win made Zhao the first female filmmaker to take home the prize since Sofia Coppola won with “Somewhere” in 2010. Zhao is also the first woman of color to win the trophy since Mira Nair in 2001. The previous three Golden Lion winners — “Joker,” “Roma” and “The Shape of Water” — all received nominations for best picture at the Oscars, with Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” winning the top prize.

Strengthening its Oscars chances, “Nomadland” won best film, best director and best cinematography at the Boston Society of Film Critics Awards on Sunday. It is nominated for best feature at the 2021 Gotham Independent Spirit Awards, along with McDormand for best actress. McDormand won best actress at the Academy Awards for “Fargo” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” and “Nomadland” could see her win again.

Searchlight Pictures will theatrically release “Nomadland” in the U.S. on Feb. 19, 2021.

Watch the trailer below.