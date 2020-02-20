×

Listen: Noah Centineo Opens Up About Fame, a Year of Sobriety and Playing a Superhero

By
Marc Malkin

Senior Film Awards, Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All
Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo has 18.3 million followers on Instagram. That’s about 17 million more than he had when “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” was released just 18 months ago.

Even so, the 23-year-old Florida native insists fame hasn’t gotten in the way of his daily life. “It’s not like I have them following me around in daily life,” Centineo says of his fans on this week’s episode of the Variety and iHeart podcast “The Big Ticket.” “I can go out in public. I can go to Starbucks. I go to coffee places. I don’t think it quite has translated to the point of like if Michael B. Jordan goes out in public; I think he would cause a riot. It’s not quite there yet with me, which I’m thankful for.”

Centineo first gained a following playing Jesus Adams Foster on the Jennifer Lopez-executive produced Freeform series “The Fosters.” In 2017, his heartthrob status really took off after appearing as Camila Cabello’s love interest in the music video for her hit single “Havana.”

And then Netflix came calling. His portrayal of Peter Kavinsky opposite Lana Condor in “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” propelled him to leading-man status.

Popular on Variety

Even so, Centineo insists he couldn’t have predicted the success of the young adult rom-com. “I had just signed with CAA because they had gotten a link to the film, and they were very excited,” he recalls. “And they told me that Netflix was going to put a big marketing budget behind it as a part of the Summer of Love campaign … my mentality has always been, I’m not going to count my chickens before they hatch. And even when they hatch, some of them will die. So I try to be prepared for everything and expect moderation.”

A month later, he co-starred in the streamer’s “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser” followed by “The Perfect Date.”

“Noah’s joy and charm may be what initially draws audiences in, but what you don’t see on screen is that his charismatic side is coupled with a strong work ethic, gratitude and deep generosity for others,” Netflix’s film boss Scott Stuber tells Variety. “It’s this rare combination that has made Noah just as popular within the halls of Netflix as he is with our audience around the world. The success of films like ‘To All the Boys,’ ‘Sierra Burgess Is a Loser’ and ‘The Perfect Date’ prove just how universally appealing Noah’s authenticity is.”

Centineo reprises his role as Peter in “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” which premiered on Feb. 13. A third installment of the franchise, inspired by Jenny Han’s book series, will hit Netflix later this year.

How about a fourth film? “If Jenny Han writes a fourth book, sign me up!” Centineo says.

While he still may be able to grab a venti latte at Starbucks unnoticed, Centineo also realizes he now has a platform. He recently launched Favored Nations, a nonprofit that will utilize his social media imprint to raise money for charity. Its motto: “We found a new way to help the world for those who give a s—.”

The idea was sparked after Centineo teamed up with Omaze on a contest, which ultimately raised $280,000 for charity, offering a fan a chance to go on a hike and share a meal with him. “Sixty-something percent of that came through my Instagram,” the actor says. “It’s not just with me. We want to partner with many different celebrities and artists to help create a new wave, man. We just want people to give a s—. It’s really simple.”

Centineo recently made headlines when he told Harper’s Bazaar that he was sober, but he wants to clear up any misconceptions — he’s not totally sober these days. While he did give up alcohol and drugs for a year just before he turned 21, he went back to drinking. As for drugs, “I left a lot in the past,” he explains. “There’s a lot that I don’t do anymore. … But when I have to work, I cut out everything.”

Work these days also includes “The Diary,” an upcoming WWII drama directed by Jackie Chan. There’s also his starring role as He-Man in “Masters of the Universe.” Shooting has been postponed and Sony recently removed the Mattel film from its release schedule. When I ask if the movie is still on, Centineo says, “We’ll see. We’ll see about that.”

He certainly wants to play a superhero. “I’d put on a leotard,” Centineo says. “Come on, I’ll do it. Of course, I would do it.”

And he’s already perfected his Batman voice. You can hear that and my full interview with Centineo below. You can also find “The Big Ticket” at iHeartRadio or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

More Film

  • Chilean Producers

    10 Chilean Producers to Track

    Chilean producers to track, who will be forming part of the Berlinale’s 2020 Country in Focus dedicated to Chile. Five are well-known, another five on the rise : Up-and-coming María José Díaz  Dos Be Producciones Popular on Variety An executive producer and investigative journalist for TV series and doc-features, Diaz is an executive producer at [...]

  • Wes Anderson in the front rowPrada

    Wes Anderson to Attend 60th Annecy International Animation Film Festival

    Wes Anderson, the acclaimed filmmaker behind two of the generation’s best-loved stop-motion features: the Oscar-nominated feature “Ilse of Dogs” and 2010’s Annecy Cristal for a feature film-winner “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” will be in France this June to celebrate the Annecy International Animation Film Festival’s 60th anniversary. It’s Anderson’s first visit to Annecy. He was not in [...]

  • Berlin Film Festival

    Berlin Film Festival to Hold Minute of Silence for Victims in German Shooting

    The Berlin Film Festival has announced it will hold a minute of silence at its opening gala on Thursday for the victims of the shooting that took place in the German city of Hanau. “With great dismay and sorrow, the Berlinale learned of the fatal attack yesterday in Hanau,” the festival said in a statement. [...]

  • Sigourney Weaver

    Sigourney Weaver: 'My Salinger Year' a 'Big Step Forward' for Women in Film

    Sigourney Weaver praised the team behind Philippe Falardeau’s “My Salinger Year,” which opens the 70th Berlin Film Festival Thursday night, calling the film “a big step forward” for women in an entertainment industry still reckoning with the impact of the #MeToo movement. “Our producers Kim (McCraw) and Luc (Déry) went out of their way to [...]

  • John Cusack in Talks to Star

    John Cusack in Talks to Star With J.K. Simmons in ‘My Only Sunshine’

    John Cusack is in talks to star alongside J.K. Simmons in director Mark Palansky’s dark comic heist thriller “My Only Sunshine.” XYZ Films will handle worldwide sales at the Berlin Film Festival. In the film, Cusack plays one half of a passionately dysfunctional couple, who orchestrate a bank robbery as an unconventional act of bloodthirsty [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad