Noah Centineo Joins Dwayne Johnson in ‘Black Adam’ for New Line/DC

Noah Centineo has joined Dwayne Johnson in New Line/DC’s action franchise “Black Adam.”

Centineo will play Atom Smasher, a character who can control his molecular structure with the ability to manipulate his size, strength and durability. Johnson is portraying the titular anti-hero in his first superhero role.

Centineo is the best known as the star of the Netflix films “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” and “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” along with “Sierra Burgess is a Loser.” His upcoming films include the WWII drama “The Diary “and “To All the Boys 3.”

Jaume Collet-Serra, who also directed Johnson in Disney’s still-unreleased “Jungle Cruise,” is directing “Black Adam.” Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo. produces with Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions. Scott Sheldon will oversee for FlynnPictureCo. and will also serve as executive producer.

Johnson has been attached to play the anti-hero for most of this decade. “Black Adam” is a spinoff from Warner Bros. and New Line’s “Shazam!” starring Zachary Levy, which grossed $365 million worldwide last year.

The Black Adam character first appeared in DC Comics during the 1940s as a villain who had been corrupted by power, then became an anti-hero in the early 2000s with a disregard for rules and conventions. “Black Adam” will be part of the first-ever DC FanDome on Aug. 22.

New Line and DC have kept details of the “Black Adam” story line under wraps. Adam Sztykiel wrote the screenplay. So far, Warner Bros. has kept the “Black Adam” release date for Dec. 22, 2021.

Centineo is repped by CAA, Definition Entertainment and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light. The news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.