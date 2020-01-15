Watch Noah Baumbach Return to the Devastating Scene of Pivotal ‘Marriage Story’ Fight

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All

Movie sets are ephemeral spaces, by design. They are built or found specifically to serve stories, and struck down just as quickly.

Which is what makes a recent visit (or revisit) by Noah Baumbach to a pivotal location in his Oscar-nominatedMarriage Story” so special — when Variety followed the director to the apartment set that was redressed almost exactly as it appeared in his Netflix film, shot two years prior, in Los Angeles.

The rental was a stark box occupied by Adam Driver’s character Charlie Barber, a New Yorker in need of a California residence to aid him in a contentious divorce with his ex, Scarlett Johansson’s Nicole Barber.

It is the site of a vicious, cathartic, and irrevocable fight — one that Baumbach has repeatedly said his film spends most of its time barreling toward. It is also one that critics have marked as the defining moment of the film, and one that fans on social media have appropriated as a forever meme to illustrate high-stakes conflict.

“It actually gives me anxiety to be in this space,” Baumbach admits, surveying the empty walls. Luckily, the space is now used as a short-term rental and was easily accessible (the original furniture a different story, but a battle won by production designer Jade Healy).

“The scenes that were shot here had a certain degree of intensity. They’re important scenes for the movie but they were quite emotional. We spent a lot of intense, I’ll use that word again, time here,” he says.

Baumbach recalled that production used several units in the building, tucked behind a casual Brazilian restaurant on the very edge of West Hollywood, where Sunset Blvd. turns a bit shadowy but palm trees are still visible from the aging windows.

“We had rooms upstairs, the actors had rooms and I had a room, and we’d sort of come down, it’s almost like a boxing ring,” he says, removing his jacket and rolling his sleeves.

Baumbach indulges us in great detail, his intention behind every frame of the scene — one designed to show the uncomfortable closeness of his characters despite their total individual isolation. It’s a space where so much nothing means everything, walls are broken 100 times over, and a single unmoved juice box represents a family fractured forever.

Watch Baumbach relive the scene in full, above.

More Film

  • Universal - Warner Bros DVD Joint

    Universal, Warner Bros. to Form DVD Joint Venture as Disc Sales Keep Dwindling

    Universal and Warner Bros. — facing the continued deterioration of physical disc sales — want to pool their DVD distribution businesses under a major new deal. The studios announced that Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment entered into a pact to form a new joint venture to distribute DVDs in North America [...]

  • Babu Frik Star Wars The Rise

    'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' Hits $1 Billion Globally, but Trails Predecessors

    Rey, Finn, Poe and Kylo Ren are once again members of the billion-dollar club. Disney’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” crossed $1 billion at the global box office on Tuesday, joining the elusive company of its franchise predecessors, 2015’s “The Force Awakens” and 2017’s “The Last Jedi.” The movie has made $481 million at [...]

  • Dolemite Is My Name The Farewell

    Why Diversifying the Oscar Voting Base Clearly Wasn't Enough (Column)

    As the nominations for the 92nd Oscars have shown us, the industry and the Motion Picture Academy have a problem substantially moving the needle on diversity and inclusion. In the last few months, Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Murphy, Awkwafina, Zhao Shuzhen, Lupita Nyong’o and Jamie Foxx have received accolades at awards shows and from critics groups, [...]

  • La Belle Époque

    101 Studios Acquires U.S. Rights to Nicolas Bedos' Cannes Title 'La Belle Epoque'

    David Glasser’s 101 Studios has acquired U.S. rights to Nicolas Bedos’s French romantic comedy “La Belle Epoque” which world premiered out of competition at Cannes Film Festival to strong reviews and went on to play at Toronto. The film stars Daniel Auteuil as Victor, a disillusioned sexagenarian cartoonist who has lost his job and is [...]

  • Bafta Awards

    British Academy Urged to Change Awards Process Amid #BaftasSoWhite Uproar

    The British Academy is scrambling for answers after BAFTA Awards nominations, announced early last week, included no actors of color in the main categories and a selection of exclusively male director noms. As the hashtag #BaftasSoWhite gained traction, many members within the organization as well as those in the wider industry have suggested it is [...]

  • Catherine Deneuve'Joker' premiere, 76th Venice Film

    Indie Sales to Show New Film with Catherine Deneuve, Four More Movies at UniFrance RDV (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paris-based company Indie Sales will head to the Paris-set industry showcase UniFrance Rendez-Vous With French Cinema with five anticipated French movies, including “Welcome to the Jungle” with Catherine Deneuve. The other titles are the comedies “Enormous” and “Man Up!,” as well as the ecological tale “Fishlove” and the drama “Under the Concrete.” All five films [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad