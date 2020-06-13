‘No Time to Die’ Release Date Moved Up Five Days in the U.S.

“No Time to Die” will be releasing in U.S. theaters five days earlier than expected.

The James Bond film’s Twitter account made the announcement on Saturday morning.

The return of old friends in NO TIME TO DIE. In cinemas 12th November UK, 20th November US. pic.twitter.com/GkXugGEAba — James Bond (@007) June 13, 2020

The film has been shifted around twice now due to the coronavirus pandemic. “No Time to Die” was originally set for April 10, but was postponed to Nov. 25 in light of COVID-19 and the shutdown of most movie theaters back in March. The Nov. 12 release date in the U.K. is unchanged.

The unexpected move comes after Warner Bros. shifted around its slate of movies on Friday night. Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” was pushed back two weeks to July 31, and DC Comics’ “Wonder Woman 1984” jumped from Aug. 14 to Oct. 2. The fourth “Matrix” film was also delayed nearly a year to April 1, 2022.