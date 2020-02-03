×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘No Time to Die’ Super Bowl Trailer Promises ‘Bond 25’ ‘Will Change Everything’

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All

James Bond made his way to Super Bowl LIV, debuting a new trailer for “No Time to Die.” The footage, putting the spotlight on Daniel Craig’s British spy, promises the 25th “Bond” movie will change everything.

No Time to Die” is Craig’s fifth take on the secret agent, a role he first assumed in 2006’s “Casino Royale.” His most recent outings — in 2012’s “Skyfall” and 2015’s “Spectre” — were huge box office successes, grossing $1.1 billion and $880 million, respectively.

Cary Fukunaga directed “No Time to Die,” which is expected to be Craig’s final performance as Bond. The cast also includes Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Ana De Armas, and Christoph Waltz.

Fukunaga, who took over directing duties after Danny Boyle departed the project due to creative differences, also co-wrote the script with Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Scott Z. Burns.

“No Time to Die” debuts on the big screen in United Kingdom on April 3 and in North America on April 8.

More to come…

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • No Time to Die Trailer

    'No Time to Die' Super Bowl Trailer Promises 'Bond 25' 'Will Change Everything'

    James Bond made his way to Super Bowl LIV, debuting a new trailer for “No Time to Die.” The footage, putting the spotlight on Daniel Craig’s British spy, promises the 25th “Bond” movie will change everything. “No Time to Die” is Craig’s fifth take on the secret agent, a role he first assumed in 2006’s [...]

  • Black Widow Super Bowl Trailer

    'Black Widow' Super Bowl Trailer Teases Scarlett Johansson's Superhero Backstory

    Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh take center stage in the new “Black Widow” trailer that dropped at the 54th Super Bowl. Details are scarce on the next Marvel movie, directed by Cate Shortland, but new footage teases Natasha Romanoff’s life before she was an Avenger. “You don’t know everything about me,” Johansson’s Black Widow says [...]

  • Top Gun Maverick

    'Top Gun: Maverick' Super Bowl Trailer Shows Tom Cruise's New Enemy

    Tom Cruise has made an enemy in the newest “Top Gun: Maverick” trailer, which premiered during the 54th annual Super Bowl on Sunday. “My Dad believed in you, I’m not going to make the same mistake,” says Miles Teller who is playing Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, son of Nick “Goose” Bradshaw, deceased wingman to Cruise’s character. [...]

  • Zola

    'Palm Springs' and 'Zola': The Yin and Yang of a Still-Vital Sundance (Column)

    The Sundance Film Festival is fighting a battle that’s been building for several years, and what it’s fighting for can be summed up in one word: relevance. What makes a Sundance movie relevant? In a sense, the old criteria still hold. It’s some combination of box-office performance, awards cachet, and that buzzy, you-know-it-when-you-see-it thing of [...]

  • 'Influence' Review: Diverting But Overstuffed Doc

    'Influence': Film Review

    When Tim Bell died in London last summer, the media response was largely, somewhat sheepishly, polite: It was hard not to envision the ruthless political spin doctor still massaging his legacy from beyond the grave. “Irrepressible” was the first adjective chosen in the New York Times obituary. “He had far too few scruples about who he [...]

  • Mike (WILL SMITH), Marcus (MARTIN LAWRENCE)

    'Bad Boys for Life' Sets New Box Office Record

    After three weeks in theaters, Sony’s “Bad Boys for Life” is officially the highest-grossing installment in the action-comedy series. The Will Smith and Martin Lawrence-led threequel has made $291 million globally to date, pushing it past previous franchise record holder, 2003’s “Bad Boys II” and its $271 million haul. The first entry, 1995’s “Bad Boys,” [...]

  • BAFTA Awards placeholder

    BAFTA Film Awards 2020: Full Winners List

    World War I story “1917” dominated the BAFTA film awards, which were awarded Sunday evening at London’s Royal Albert Hall with Graham Norton hosting. The wins for “1917” included best film, best director for Sam Mendes and outstanding British film. The awards are broadcast on the BBC in the United Kingdom and at 5 p.m. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad