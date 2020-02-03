‘No Time to Die’ Super Bowl Trailer Promises ‘Bond 25’ ‘Will Change Everything’

James Bond made his way to Super Bowl LIV, debuting a new trailer for “No Time to Die.” The footage, putting the spotlight on Daniel Craig’s British spy, promises the 25th “Bond” movie will change everything.

“No Time to Die” is Craig’s fifth take on the secret agent, a role he first assumed in 2006’s “Casino Royale.” His most recent outings — in 2012’s “Skyfall” and 2015’s “Spectre” — were huge box office successes, grossing $1.1 billion and $880 million, respectively.

Cary Fukunaga directed “No Time to Die,” which is expected to be Craig’s final performance as Bond. The cast also includes Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Ana De Armas, and Christoph Waltz.

Fukunaga, who took over directing duties after Danny Boyle departed the project due to creative differences, also co-wrote the script with Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Scott Z. Burns.

“No Time to Die” debuts on the big screen in United Kingdom on April 3 and in North America on April 8.

More to come…