×

Nipsey Hussle Documentary From Ava DuVernay in Preliminary Stages at Netflix

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nipsey Hussle
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Netflix is in talks with Nipsey Hussle’s production company, Marathon Films, for Ava DuVernay to co-produce and possibly direct a documentary about the late rapper.

Although DuVernay has attached herself to direct, it’s unclear if she has the room in her schedule, given her commitment to helm DC Comics’ “New Gods” for Warner Bros. According to a source at Netflix, the project is in preliminary stages and could manifest as a series.

Marathon Films announced in an Instagram post that in addition to DuVernay and her company Array, the untitled project will be executive produced by Roc Nation and Hussle’s children, Emani and Kross Asghedom.

“No final deal has been inked,” the post reads. “The documentary is very important to the family and will not be fast tracked by monetary gain and/or commercial interest.”

Hussle was killed on March 31, 2019, at the age of 33, outside his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. Eric Holder was arrested and charged with murder two days later. Hussle won two posthumous Grammy Awards last month for rap performance and rap/sung performance.

DuVernay worked with Netflix on the documentary “13th,” which received an Oscar nomination, and on the limited series “When They See Us.”

CAA conducted an auction for the rights to the project. DuVernary is repped by CAA and attorneys Nina Shaw and Gordon Bobb. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

More Music

  • Lil Wayne 'Delano Live Presented by

    Lil Wayne's 'Funeral' Has Lively Bow Atop Albums Chart

    First-week numbers for “The Masked Singer’s” robot have been unmasked. Lil Wayne’s “Funeral” debuted atop the Rolling Stone albums chart with 138,000 album units tallied. Breaking down that figure, 37,500 of Lil Wayne’s total came in traditional full album sales, with the remainder being a combination of his 118.2 million song streams and 18,100 individual [...]

  • Golden Glove

    MovieChainer Enlists The Match Factory, Memento Film Distribution, Polygram (EXCLUSIVE)

    In the run to the Berlin Film Festival, MovieChainer, the cloud-based app allowing right-holders to model and track the legal and financial structure of their film projects, has added German sales powerhouse The Match Factory and France’s Memento Film Distribution, to its client roster. Created by the Paris-based production banner Backup Films in 2014,  MovieChainer also [...]

  • Nipsey Hussle

    Nipsey Hussle Documentary From Ava DuVernay in Preliminary Stages at Netflix

    Netflix is in talks with Nipsey Hussle’s production company, Marathon Films, for Ava DuVernay to co-produce and possibly direct a documentary about the late rapper. Although DuVernay has attached herself to direct, it’s unclear if she has the room in her schedule, given her commitment to helm DC Comics’ “New Gods” for Warner Bros. According [...]

  • SXSW logo

    Trent Reznor, Janelle Monae, Judd Apatow, Many More Join SXSW Keynote and Speaker Lineup

    South by Southwest’s speaker lineup is always an embarrassment of riches and this year is no exception, as the festival’s final round of keynotes and featured speakers includes Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Damon Lindelof, St. Vincent, Carrie Brownstein, Janelle Monáe, Lulu Wang, Soo-Man Lee, and Capitol Music Group’s Michelle Jubelirer. They join Judd Apatow, Noam [...]

  • Drake, an executive producer of the

    Drake Signs Multiyear Live-Streaming Partnership with Caffeine

    Live streaming service Caffeine.TV has announced an exclusive multiyear partnership with Drake. Infamous for his own rap feuds, the Canadian artist will first produce a series of rap battles along with a range of additional live content, all of which will premiere on the rapper’s new Caffeine channel. Produced in partnership with Urban Rap League [...]

  • Rocketman Bohemian Rhapsody

    Elton John on 'Rocketman' vs. 'Bohemian Rhapsody': 'Ours Tells the Truth'

    It’s a logical comparison: “Rocketman” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” are both biopics about British rock stars whose careers launched in the 1970s — Elton John and late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, respectively — and both were directed by Dexter Fletcher. So we had to ask the latest Academy Award winner for his thoughts. “Ours tells the [...]

  • POO BEAR Jason Boyd

    Justin Bieber Collaborator Poo Bear Signs Global Publishing Deal With Peermusic

    Justin Bieber collaborator Poo Bear, whose real name is Jason Boyd, has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Peermusic. The songwriter and producer is credited on such hits as Bieber’s “Where Are Ü Now,” “What Do You Mean?” and the remix of Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” featuring Daddy Yankee along with Usher’s “Caught Up,” “I Don’t [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad