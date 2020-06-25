Nicolas Cage Thriller ‘Willy’s Wonderland’ Scores Strong Foreign Sales

Nicolas Cage thriller “Willy’s Wonderland” has sold to most international territories, including the U.K., Canada, Australia, Italy, Germany and Latin America, by Foresight Unlimited at the Cannes virtual market.

Cage portrays an out-of-towner forced to clean a family entertainment center in exchange for having his car serviced after it breaks down. He, along with some locals, must then survive a hellish night trapped inside with animatronic characters that have turned evil.

The film also stars Emily Tosta, Beth Grant, Ric Reitz and Chris Warner and is directed by Kevin Lewis. The screenplay, which was on the Blood List, was written by G.O. Parsons.

Foresight Unlimited Chairman Mark Damon said, “Certainly, part of the reason Willy’s Wonderland is selling so well, is the spike in demand for mid-range genre thriller titles with a name actor attached. But particularly since this film has the makings to become a cult classic, and after showing buyers footage, they are believers as well.”

Landafar Entertainment, JD Entertainment, Saturn Films, Screen Media Ventures and Landmark Studio Group produced the film in association with Baffin Media Limited with the support of Great Point Media. Landmark’s CEO, David Ozer, Grant Cramer, and Jeremy Davis are producing along with Cage and Mike Nilon. Damon, Screen Media Ventures’ David Fannon and Seth Needle are executive producers.

U.K. rights were bought by Signature Entertainment; Germany and Benelux by Splendid; Latin America by CDC; Canada by VVS; Australia by Madmen; Italy by Eagle Pictures; and Scandinavia by SF Studios.