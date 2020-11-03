Nicola Pearcey Stepping Down as Lionsgate UK President

Nicola Pearcey, president of Lionsgate’s film and TV operations in the UK, will be leaving the company to pursue new opportunities at the end of the year.

Pearcey and Lionsgate made the announcement Tuesday, which did not include specifics about her future plans.

The company said that during her 14-year tenure as a member of Lionsgate UK’s leadership team, she had helped shepherd the UK releases of “The Hunger Games”, “John Wick” and “The Expendables” franchises along with “La La Land,” “Knives Out” and locally-acquired films “Military Wives,” “Fighting With My Family,” “Eddie The Eagle” and “McQueen.”

Lionsgate also asserted that Pearcey had been instrumental in growing Lionsgate’s television business in the UK with “The Goes Wrong Show” on BBC One, the comedy series “Motherland” and “The Pact” with Little Door Productions, BBC Cymru Wales and Great Point Media.

“My tenure at Lionsgate has been deeply rewarding but the time has come for me to pursue an expanding range of new opportunities,” Pearcey said. “It has been a privilege to help grow this company and to help build an immensely talented family internally and externally, and I’m proud of the great content and partnerships we have created over the years. I am extremely grateful to Lionsgate’s leadership team for all that we have accomplished together, and I want to salute our employees in the UK for working with passion, creativity and entrepreneurial energy on everything they do. I wish the company all the very best for continued success.”

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said, “I want to thank Nicola for 14 years of valuable contributions to the growth of our business in the UK. She has been an inspiring and ambitious leader in growing Lionsgate UK into a strong film and television brand, and she has helped to create a vibrant and close knit culture among our employees. It has been a real pleasure working with her, and we wish her the very best in her future endeavors.”