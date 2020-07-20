NFL Executive Courtney Kelley Named ICM Chief Human Resources Officer (EXCLUSIVE)

ICM Partners has hired Courtney Kelley as chief human resources officer.

Kelley joins the company from the National Football League, where she served as vice president of human resources. Her post is effective immediately, agency co-presidents Sloan Harris and Kevin Crotty announced Monday, and Kelley will take a seat on the ICM board of directors.

Kelley specializes in organizational and culture development, leadership development, talent acquisition and retention, performance and engagement as well as business strategy, a spokesperson said. ICM’s previous HR head Cindy Ballard left the company in September 2019 after 18 months in the role, when she succeeded longtime executive Karen Abrams.

“After doing an exhaustive search, we have found in Courtney the perfect candidate for ICM,” Harris and Crotty said in a statement. “She is attuned to the ways of the vital functions of a modern human resources department and has the leadership skills to carry out her vision. We welcome her with great excitement for our future together.“

Prior the NFL, Kelley spent four years as a vice president at FanDuel Group, as well as stints at West Coast University / American Career College and Tickets.com.

“It is a privilege to join ICM. This is a transformational time for our Agency, and for the industry at large, and I am excited to drive the development of a best in class human resources function that reflects our progressive values and strategic priorities,” she said in a statement.

A native of Orange County, California, Courtney spent time as an employment attorney in Seattle after receiving her Juris Doctor from Seattle University Law School and graduating cum laude from University of San Diego.