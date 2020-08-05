Newport Beach to Hold Drive-In Screening of ‘A Life of Endless Summers: The Bruce Brown Story’

The postponed Newport Beach Film Festival has announced an outdoor screening at 8 p.m. Aug. 13 of “A Life of Endless Summers: The Bruce Brown Story,” which was to have been its opening-night film. The film will premiere at a drive-in parking lot located between Bloomingdale’s and Nordstrom (401 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach) at Fashion Island.

“A Life of Endless Summers: The Bruce Brown Story” honors documentary filmmaker Bruce Brown. From his daughter Dana, in partnership with Irvine-based SCS and Red Bull Media House, the film follows the Browns’ road trip across the West Coast and provides an intimate look at his career.

“The film is a tribute to my father. Dad started the whole action sports film genre. He broke the mold; he broke the rules; he broke open the film category. There will never be another one like him,” she said. “We could not think of a better fit for our world premiere than the Newport Beach Film Festival which places such a strong focus on action sports community and continually acknowledges dad’s legacy in the Southern California community.”

Tickets for the screening are $75 per car, and each ticket includes a $20 gift card for the Lot, a Fashion Island tote bag and a limited-edition movie poster designed by artist Troy Lee and autographed by Dana Brown and Lee.

The 21st annual festival, originally scheduled for late April, was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. “A Life of Endless Summers: The Bruce Brown Story” was scheduled to premiere on its opening night. Dates for the in-person festival will be released at a later date.

This outdoor screening kicks off the Lot’s drive-in summer movies series at Fashion Island, continuing weekly through Aug. 30.