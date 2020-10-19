Now That Some New York Movie Theaters Can Reopen, Will Blockbusters Follow?

After months of nearly constant bad news — theater closures, movie postponements, “Tenet!” — the film industry last week finally received a glimmer of good news: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that cinemas outside of NYC can start reopening on Friday.

Hollywood studios have made it clear that blockbusters won’t return until cinemas in New York and California, two influential movie markets in the U.S., can reopen. So Saturday’s news was seen by many in the exhibition community as a momentous step forward.

In recent weeks, movie theater owners have been pleading with Cuomo to allow them to resume operations as indoor dining, gyms and other establishments have started to welcome back patrons. They argued that New York was not an island unto itself — and having those theaters offline hindered the entire entertainment industry’s chance for a large-scale moviegoing revival.

“It has become clear that movie studios are not willing to release blockbuster product until key major markets are open,” AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron said Monday. The cinema chain plans to reopen several theaters in the state this week. “Therefore, it is a monumental step in the right direction for our entire industry that theaters are starting to open across the state of New York.”

Yet now that parts of New York have gotten permission to turn marquee lights back on and the onus is on Hollywood, box office analysts and industry experts are still skeptical that studios will find it profitable enough to release any big-budget tentpole films during the pandemic.

“I don’t think the studios will loosen the reins,” predicts Michael Pachter, an entertainment analyst with Wedbush Securities. “Studios expected Cuomo to be tougher [when it came to reopening theaters].”

Part of the hesitation among those who make and market movies is there’s still no indication of when Manhattan, Brooklyn and surrounding boroughs will be approved to reopen. Movie theaters can only reopen in counties that have an average coronavirus infection rate lower than 2% over 14 days and have “no cluster zones.” New York City accounts for nearly 25% of New York state’s box office total, according to Comscore. Los Angeles, which makes up 30% of California’s overall ticket sales, remains similarly in the dark. And the theaters that can ring cash registers again come with the usual pandemic-era caveats: attendance will have be limited to 25% with a cap at 50 people and showtimes will be staggered and less frequent.

Moreover, only about 125 theaters have the potential to open under Cuomo’s guidelines. Roughly 30 of those are Regal locations, which recently closed down again for an indefinite period of time, and many more are independently owned venues, which are seriously struggling to get by. It’s a stride in the right direction, but not enough to move the needle for a major movie.

Wall Street, however, appears to be encouraged by news that some theaters in the Empire State can start the reopening process. Exhibition stocks rose Monday, with AMC shares closing up 16.5% and Cinemark up 7%.

“Although movie theaters within the key five New York City boroughs will still remain closed for the time being, we view this as a positive step toward reopening those theaters in the coming weeks,” Eric Wold, a media and entertainment analyst with B. Riley, wrote Monday in a report.