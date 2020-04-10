Film Reviews: Opening This Week (April 10, 2020)

Stuck at home and looking for something fresh? Just because theaters are closed due to the coronavirus doesn’t mean there aren’t new movies to be seen. Many distributors are getting creative and releasing their films directly to home platforms — including the first major studio release do so in “Trolls World Tour,” Still, it can be tough to find where they’re all hiding. Variety presents a roundup of all the new releases, with excerpts from our reviews and links to where you can watch them.

Studio movies, straight to streaming:

Trolls World Tour (Walt Dohrn, David P. Smith)

Distributor: Universal Pictures

Where to Find It: Lots of options on Official Site

“Trolls World Tour” … has the same delectably tactile and distinctive eye-candy look as “Trolls”; it’s set in a storybook kingdom that’s all sweetness and light and glitter and fuzz and bursting psychedelic pastels. And since a key element of the first film’s charm was how unabashedly it used pop music not just as the usual aural wallpaper but to color in the ecstatic spirit of the Trolls, “Trolls World Tour,” as its title suggests, is even more of a music-drenched fairy tale. Yet for all its surface pleasures, it’s a likable but underimagined one, with more enthusiasm than surprise and, at the same time, an overprogrammed sense of its own thematic destiny.

— Owen Gleiberman

Geetanjali Thapa and Olivia DeJonge star in ‘Stray Dolls’

Independent films, directly on demand:

Blush (Debra Eisenstadt)

Distributor: Gravitas Ventures

Where to Find It: Amazon Prime | Fandango | Google Play | iTunes | Vudu | YouTube

Plenty of films great and small have gone spelunking in the quiet desperation of middle-class suburban motherhood, but few have plumbed the milieu with more consistently uncomfortable results than writer-director Debra Eisenstadt’s “Blush” (originally titled “Imaginary Order”). Abrasive and often bleakly funny, the film is anchored by an unrestrained lead performance from Wendi McLendon-Covey as a Type A PTA mom who engineers her own absurd downfall, one well-intentioned decision at a time. Admirably acted and powered by a loopy internal rhythm, the film nonetheless wears out its welcome long before it’s done inflicting indignities on its heroine, arriving at its main point early and then repeating it again and again.

— Andrew Barker

The Lost Husband

Distributor: Quiver Disribution

Where to Find It: Amazon Prime | Redbox



— Tomris Laffly

Stray Dolls (Sonejuhi Sinha)

Distributor: Samuel Goldwyn Films

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

“Stray Dolls” is a genre picture with a twist, although the immigrant experience subtext is undernourished within a plot that otherwise hews a little too closely to the conventions of the motel noir. … For their buddy-dynamic to work, the two actresses have to bring a lot more than is on the rather sparsely underwritten page. But they do a fine job of rubbing the circulation back into characters that could otherwise simply be the inert sum total of their desperations, and they infuse a lovely offbeat chemistry into the scrappy, “Thelma and Louise” arc of their relationship.

— Jessica Kiang

We Summon the Darkness (Marc Meyers)

Distributor: Saban Films

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

It’s not just the spot-on banter (the exact right metal bands name-checked) or how their attempts to be badass are so much more innocent than today’s. “We Summon the Darkness” is an end-of-the-’80s movie … and there are moments when it feels like it could be the first horror film directed by Richard Linklater. The director, in this case, is Marc Meyers, who made “My Friend Dahmer” (2017). … In “We Summon the Darkness,” Meyers refuses to treat the slasher movie as a cheeky debased genre. What happens going forward may be insane, but he stages it with a cunning visual-dramatic logic, allowing neither perpetrators nor victims to cut corners.

— Owen Gleiberman

Estevan Oriol directs ‘LA Originals’

New to Netflix

LA Originals (Estevan Oriol)

Where to Find It: Netflix

Photographer Estevan Oriol assembles a monumental tribute to the downtown Los Angeles scene from which he and best friend/business associate Mister Cartoon (tattoo legend Mark Machado) emerged to become unlikely influencers. … Not necessarily household names, but well on their way, these two Chicano artists absolutely deserve to be the focus of a documentary about how such outsiders shaped the mainstream. But when said homage originates from the subject’s own hand, it comes off feeling more like self-aggrandizement — a flashy commercial for the duo’s S.A. Studios, full of testimonials from Snoop Dogg, George Lopez, the late Kobe Bryant and more.

— Peter Debruge

Love Wedding Repeat (Dean Craig)

Where to Find It: Netflix

In the minor but captivating “Love Wedding Repeat” … [Sam Claflin] plays Jack, who spends his sister’s wedding trying to put out a dozen fires at once (and to woo the love of his life, who he may never see again). To say that the character is working overtime to hold himself together would be an understatement. He’s exquisitely flummoxed. … “Love Wedding Repeat” is a loose riff on the 2012 French movie “Plan de Table,” and it unfolds, more or less, in real time, which gives it an existential comedy-of-suspense element that trumps the usual Styrofoam rom-com plotting.

— Owen Gleiberman

The Main Event (Jay Karas)

Where to Find It: Netflix

This kid-centric wish-fulfillment fantasy from WWE Studios centers around a bullied runt who enters a professional wrestling contest after finding a super-powered and super-stinky mask. The film represents all the tenets of the corporation’s brand and suitably cloaks them in a celebratory, family-friendly guise. Only the execution of the catchy high concept … is a mixed bag. It’s nowhere near the quality of last year’s word-of-mouth sensation from the same studio, “Fighting With My Family,” but dispenses heartening commentary to its target market about the power of dreaming big and harnessing your own authentic strengths.

— Courtney Howard

Tigertail (Alan Yang)

Where to Find It: Netflix

Named for the Taiwanese village Yang’s father left behind when he moved to the U.S., the film endeavors to re-create the circumstances that sent him looking for opportunities abroad, the compromises he made to get there and the secrets this stoic man kept hidden from his children for decades, including a romance left unrequited an ocean away. Yang does a lovely job of capturing all that, channeling such directors as Wong Kar-wai and Edward Yang in the process, but missing from the picture — or else taken for granted — is a clear representation of the pain that such sacrifice imparts on the next generation, unless of course you’ve witnessed it for yourself.

— Peter Debruge

Documentaries



Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind

Distributor: 1091 Media

Where to Find It: Amazon Prime | iTunes

“Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind” treats alien visitations as a given. That is, it totally takes for granted that there’s a technologically advanced, mystically benevolent world of extraterrestrial beings, light-years beyond ours in development and consciousness. Taking this as undeniable fact, “Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind” is a conspiracy documentary built around the thesis that the “national security state” has concealed it from all of us. [The film] is two hours of fantasy propaganda attacking reality-based propaganda. It can make your eyes widen and your head hurt at the same time.

— Owen Gleiberman

The Mindfulness Movement

Distributor: Abramorama

Where to Find It: Official site

