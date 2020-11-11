Neve Campbell, Skeet Ulrich, Rose McGowan Join ‘Scream’ Virtual Reunion (EXCLUSIVE)

In the infamous words of Stu Macher, “You’re gonna love this one. It’s a scream baby”: The cast and screenwriter of the original “Scream” are reuniting for a virtual, charity-benefitting Q&A, Variety has learned exclusively.

Macher’s portrayer Matthew Lillard is among the participants, as are David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Jamie Kennedy, Rose McGowan, Skeet Ulrich and Kevin Williamson.

The event will take place Saturday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT via Looped Live. Variety‘s own Jenelle Riley will moderate, but fans an submit their questions live during the event as well. The event will benefit the National Breast Cancer Coalition (NBCC), “I Have a Dream” Foundation – Los Angeles, and the East Los Angeles Women’s Center.

Last month, Campbell reflected on her experience shooting the first “Scream” in a video chat with Jamie Lee Curtis that Variety hosted. “We were just young and innocent,” she recalled. “I remember sitting around a bonfire and thinking, ‘Do you think if people see this movie that there might be a Halloween costume? Nah!’”

The NBCC hopes to end breast cancer through the power of action and advocacy. The organization increases funding for innovative breast cancer research, monitors how research funds are spent, expands access to quality health care for all and ensures that trained advocates are the ones influencing decision-making.

The “I Have A Dream” Foundation provides long-term support to youth living in under-resourced communities. It promotes the values of high education and career success among the youth it assists, as well as provides opportunities such as enrichment programs.

The East Los Angeles Women’s Center provides a place where that all women, girls and their families can live in safety, health and personal well-being, free from violence and abuse, with equal access to necessary health services and social support. It focuses heavily on Latino communities.

“Scream” was released in 1996, centering on teenage Sidney Prescott (Campbell) who is being harassed by Ghostface, a masked murderer, a year after her mother was brutally killed in their family home.

The original film was followed in quick succession by a sequel in 1997 and the third chapter of the original trilogy in 2000. A decade later, the franchise saw a return with a fourth installment that introduced Sidney’s young cousin (played by Emma Roberts) and a whole new group of her teenage friends who were now being hunted by a new Ghostface. All four of those films were directed by the late Wes Craven, with Williamson penning the first two and the fourth. A fifth installment in the franchise is currently in production.