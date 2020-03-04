Netflix, UN Women Launch ‘Because She Watched’ Collection

Netflix and UN Women have launched the “Because She Watched” collection of series, documentaries, and films created for the upcoming International Women’s Day.
The collection, which will be available all year, is curated by female creators from behind and in front of the camera, including Sophia Loren, Salma Hayek, Yalitza Aparicio, Millie Bobby Brown, Laurie Nunn, Lana Condor, Petra Costa and Ava DuVernay. It includes “Orange Is the New Black,” “Marriage Story,” “Bird Box,” “Silence of the Lambs,” “House of Cards,” “Queer Eye,” “The Crown,” “Gravity,” “Roma” and “Paris Is Burning.”
“This collaboration is about taking on the challenge of telling women’s stories and showing women in all their diversity. It’s about making visible the invisible, and proving that only by fully representing and including women on screen, behind-the-camera and in our narratives overall, society will truly flourish,” said Anita Bhatia, UN Women Deputy Executive Director.
International Women’s Day will be celebrated on March 8 with the theme “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights.” The collection is aimed at celebrating the stories that have inspired the women who inspire us.
“Having a world where everyone is truly represented is about true democracy. And truly seeing ourselves allows us to envision endless possibilities for ourselves and each other,, said Laverne Cox. “’Orange Is the New Black’ is the first project where I felt genuinely empowered as a woman thanks to the woman at the helm of the show, Jenji Kohan, and the many women directors, writers, producers, and crew members as well as the stories that centered diverse women in an unprecedented way. This show created a space and platform for me as a black openly trans woman that created space for other openly trans women of all races to be truly seen in the depth of our humanity.”
UN Women and Netflix noted that the partnership in support of the Generation Equality campaign comes on the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, recognized as a visionary agenda for women’s rights.
“TV and film have the power to reflect and shape popular culture, which is why we believe it’s so important that more people see their lives reflected in storytelling”, said Dr. Stacy L. Smith, Founder of the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative. “Our research has shown that inclusion behind the camera leads to greater inclusion on screen. We’re encouraged that last year, 20% of the directors of Netflix original films were women and we are excited to celebrate these female creators on International Women’s Day. There’s still more to do to reach equality, but by recognizing female talent from around the world, we hope more women will feel encouraged to tell their stories, pushing that number even higher.”
The following women helped program the collection:
Alejandra Azcárate (Colombia) – Vis a Vis
Alice Wu (United States) – Frances Ha
Andrea Barata Ribeiro (Brazil) – Sex Education
Anna Winger (Germany) – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ava DuVernay (United States) – A Wrinkle in Time
Barbara Lopez (Mexico) – Scandal
Beren Saat (Turkey) – Bird Box
Bruna Mascarenhas (Brazil) – Quien te cantará
Cecilia Suárez (Mexico) – Marriage Story
Chris Nee (United States) – Orange is the New Black
Christian Serratos (United States) – The Goop Lab
Cindy Bishop (Thailand) – Anne with an E
Elena Fortes (Mexico) – Atlantique
Esther Acebo (Spain) – Chef’s Table: Bo Songvisava
Fadily Camara (France) – How to Get Away with Murder
Fanny Herrero (France) – Je Parle Toute Seule
Fatimah Abu Bakar (Malaysia) – Babies
Francesca Comencini (Italy) – What Happened, Miss Simone?
Giovanna Ewbank (Brazil) – The Most Beautiful Thing
Hanna Ardéhn (Sweden) – Silence of the Lambs
Hazar Erguclu (Turkey) – House of Cards
Hend Sabry (Egypt) – Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold
Ida Elise Broch (Norway) – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Janet Mock (United States) – Paris Is Burning
Joyce Cheng (Hong Kong) – Queer Eye
Juliana Vicente (Brazil) – When They See Us
Kemi Adetiba (Nigeria) – King of Boys
Kiara Advani (India) – Lust Stories
Lali Espósito (Argentina) – Notting Hill
Lana Condor (United States) – Grace and Frankie
Lauren Morelli (United States) – Julie & Julia
Laurie Nunn (England) – The Keepers
Laverne Cox (United States) – A Call to Courage
Liz Garbus (United States) – She’s Gotta Have It
Logan Browning (United States) – Someone Great
Lynn Fainchtein (Mexico) – 2001:Space Odyssey
Marcela Benjumea (Colombia) – Dead to Me
Mercedes Morán (Argentina) – Aquarius
Mika Ninagawa (Japan) – In the Realm of the Senses
Millie Bobby Brown (United Kingdom) – Miss Americana
Mina El Hammani (Spain) – ¿Qué Co#o Está Pasando?
Mindy Kaling (United States) – Chewing Gum
Mira Lesmana (Indonesia) – ROMA
Mithila Palkar (India) – Hannah Gadsby’s Nanette
Nahnatchka Khan (United States) – Young Adult
Ngô Thanh Vân (Vietnam) – Wonder Woman
Nosipho Dumisa (South Africa) – Gravity
Pathy Dejesus (Brazil) – Raising Dion
Paulina Garcia (Chile) – Deux Jours, Une Nuit
Petra Costa (Brazil) – Feminists: What Were They Thinking?
Salma Hayek (Mexico) – Unbelievable
Sandi Tan (Singapore) – Russian Doll
Shefali Shah (India) – Delhi Crime
Sophia Loren (Italy) – The Crown
Yalitza Aparicio (Mexico) – Knock Down the House