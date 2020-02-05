×

Netflix Sets Ensemble for Untitled Thriller Starring Sandra Bullock, Viola Davis (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Viola Davis Sandra Bullock
CREDIT: Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

Vincent D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Richard Thomas, Linda Emond and Emma Nelson are joining Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis in an untitled Netflix thriller from Graham King.

Aisling Franciosi and Rob Morgan are also on board to star. Nora Fingscheidt will direct from a script by “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” helmer Christopher McQuarrie. King will produce for GK Films alongside Bullock through her Fortis Films as well as Veronica Ferres for Construction Film.

Bullock’s character is released from prison after serving time for a violent crime and re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past. Facing severe judgment from her former friends and peers, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind.

The film marks the second collaboration between Bullock and Netflix following the successful thriller “Bird Box.” Nan Morales, Nicola Shindler, Sally Wainwright and Colin Vaines will exec produce the pic.

Fingscheidt made her directorial debut with the film “Systemsprenger” (“System Crasher”), which premiered at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival, where she won the Silver Bear Alfred Bauer Prize for new perspectives in cinema. Since then, the movie has nabbed 24 international awards and was selected as Germany’s international feature film entry for the 2020 Academy Awards.

Production is currently under way in Vancouver.

D’Onofrio was most recently seen in the Epix drama series “The Godfather of Harlem” and recent wrapped production on the Searchlight pic “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” Bernthal was recently see in the Oscar-nominated “Ford v. Ferrari” and has a big 2020 ahead of him that includes “The Sopranos” feature, “The Many Saints of Newark.” Thomas was last seen in the most recent season of “Billions” while Emond is coming off the AMC series “Lodge 49.” Nelson was last seen in “Where’d You Go Bernadette?”

D’Onofrio is repped by UTA and Silver Lining Entertainment, Bernthal is repped by WME, Thomas is repped by Innovative Artists, Edmond is repped by CAA and Nelson is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment.

