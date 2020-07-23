Netflix Buys Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy Action-Adventure Movie

Netflix is getting in the Ryan Reynolds business again.

After teaming with the A-lister on the hit “6 Underground,” the streaming service is buying an untitled action-adventure film that is set to star Reynolds and be directed by “Night at the Museum’s” Shawn Levy, Variety has learned. Netflix bought the rights from Skydance Media, which backed “6 Underground,” as well as the streamer’s recent smash “The Old Guard.” Financial terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Reynolds and Levy previously teamed on the upcoming sci-fi action-comedy “Free Guy.” Both men will also produce the film. Jonathan Tropper (“This is Where I Leave You”) is currently writing the latest draft of the film. The plot of the film is being kept under Kremlin-level secrecy. Tropper’s rewrite is based on scripts by TS Nowlin and Mark Levin & Jennifer Flackett.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger are producing the film for Skydance.

Skydance’s upcoming films include “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Snake Eyes” and “The Tomorrow War,” all with Paramount Pictures.

Reynolds’ upcoming films include “The Croods 2,” “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” and “Red Notice,” an action-comedy that is set to star Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Netflix swept in and bought the rights for “Red Notice” from Universal in 2019.