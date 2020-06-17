Netflix Teams With Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Impact to Develop Films From Rising Screenwriters

Netflix and Imagine Impact — an offshoot of Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s production company Imagine Entertainment — are teaming up develop original content from up-and-coming screenwriters.

Through the open submission process, Imagine Impact will identify and develop feature film ideas in four specific genres over the next year that they will then bring to Netflix. The companies announced Wednesday that they are seeking submissions for large scale action-adventure movies for all audiences with a “well-thought out idea and writing sample” through July 6.

“Netflix is the most innovative content creation and distribution company of the last decade, leading the way in streaming since 2007 and changing the original content game with ‘House of Cards’ in 2013. As Impact continues to evolve the way that global talent is discovered, projects are developed and how the creative industry connects, this partnership demonstrates both companies’ commitment to improving the development system in order to generate more original, quality IP to meet the growing demand,” said Grazer, Howard and Mitchell in a statement.

Imagine Impact was launched in 2018 by Grazer, Howard and Tyler Mitchell, as a means of accelerating and democratizing the script development process by attempting to remove bias from the submission process allowing the writer’s voice to speak for itself and the most viable projects to move forward, regardless of the applicant’s location, demographic or representation status. More than 14,000 writers have applied to participate in Impact’s accelerator programs, with 65 applicants admitted to date. The Impact Platform is used by industry executives from over 300 companies.

“Brian and Ron run one of the most creative and forward-thinking production companies in the business,” said Tendo Nagenda, vp of Netflix Films. “Having worked with them and Imagine Entertainment on the upcoming ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ and ‘Tick, tick…Boom!,’ we were excited to extend our partnership to Imagine Impact on this new endeavor. We are looking forward to being a part of this new way stories and talent are discovered and mentored.”

Industry participants so far have included Akiva Goldsman, Saladin Patterson, Michele and Kieran Mulroney, Victoria Strouse, Gaz Alazraki and Kate Purdy. To date, the program has resulted in 62 developed projects with 22 sold or set-up with major studios, networks and streaming services. That company includes Godwin Jabangwe’s “Tunga,” an original animated family adventure musical inspired by the mythology of the Shona culture of Zimbabwe set up at Netflix.