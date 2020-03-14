×

Netflix’s ‘Red Notice’ Halts Production Due to Coronavirus

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Red Notice Netflix
CREDIT: Netflix

After shutting down production on “Stranger Things” and several other projects, Netflix has decided to temporarily halt production on “Red Notice” starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

The movie had been shooting all over the world since February but had recently moved their production to Atlanta. Johnson made the announcement on his Instagram and Variety has confirmed it. During the two-week hiatus, the cast and crew will still be getting paid.

It is unknown when the shoot was going to end, though the film had yet to be given a release date since going into production.

Johnson reteams with his “Skyscraper” and “Central Intelligence” writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber for “Red Notice.” He plays an Interpol agent tasked with capturing the most-wanted art thief in the world.

The film will be produced by the returning “Skyscraper” team, including Beau Flynn for his Flynn Picture Co.; Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia for their Seven Bucks Productions; and Thurber for his Bad Version, Inc. Scott Sheldon serves as executive producer.

