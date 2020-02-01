×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix in Talks to Buy Radha Blank’s ‘The 40-Year-Old Version’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
The 40-Year-Old Version
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Netflix is in negotiations to buy the worldwide rights to Radha Blank’s semi-autobiographical comedy “The 40-Year-Old Version,” sources have confirmed.

Blank directed, wrote, produced and stars in “The 40-Year-Old Version,” which premiered on Jan. 25 at the Sundance Film Festival. Peter Y. Kim, Oswin Benjamin, Reed Birney, Imani Lewis, TJ Atoms and Jacob Ming-Trent also star.

Blank portrays a down-on-her-luck New York playwright who decides to reinvent herself and salvage her artistic voice the only way she knows how — by becoming a rapper at age 40. This film follow its protagonist as she vacillates between the worlds of New York’s theater and hip-hop.

The film was shot on 35mm black and white film by cinematographer Eric Branco. “The 40-Year-Old Version” was selected for development at Sundance’s 2017 Screenwriters and Directors labs.

Besides Blank, producers include Lena Waithe, Jordan Fudge, Inuka Bacote-Capiga, Jennifer Semler and Rishi Rajani. Endeavor Content is handling sales.

Variety critic Peter Debruge said in his review, “Blank’s first feature is an earnest, honest, often hilarious testimonial from a gifted writer (the Off Broadway play ‘Seed’ earned her a shot at working with Spike Lee) about what it means for someone in her position to reinvent.”

Popular on Variety

Blank has been a writer and producer on “She’s Gotta Have It” and a writer on “Empire.” The film’s title closely resembles the 2005 Steve Carell comedy “The 40-Year-Old Virgin.” The news about the talks was first reported by Deadline Hollywood. Netflix and Endeavor Content had no comment.

More Film

  • The Fight ACLU Documentary

    Braun Brothers Sail Their Submarine Into Oscar Doc Waters

    Heading into sundance 2020, twin brothers Josh and Dan Braun keep fielding the same question: “What is this year’s ‘Honeyland?’” It’s not a surprising question because the Braun brothers are the co-founders and co-presidents of Submarine Entertainment, the New York-based sales, production and distribution company that sold Oscar-nominated “Honeyland” to Neon 12 months ago after [...]

  • The 40-Year-Old Version

    Netflix in Talks to Buy Radha Blank's ‘The 40-Year-Old Version'

    Netflix is in negotiations to buy the worldwide rights to Radha Blank’s semi-autobiographical comedy “The 40-Year-Old Version,” sources have confirmed. Blank directed, wrote, produced and stars in “The 40-Year-Old Version,” which premiered on Jan. 25 at the Sundance Film Festival. Peter Y. Kim, Oswin Benjamin, Reed Birney, Imani Lewis, TJ Atoms and Jacob Ming-Trent also [...]

  • Sony Veteran Jenny Marchick Joins DreamWorks

    Film News Roundup: Sony Veteran Jenny Marchick Joins DreamWorks Animation

    In today’s film news roundup, DreamWorks Animation hires a Sony vet, indie comedy “Kombucha Cure” gets cast, “Siempre, Luis” gets sold and Women In Film names new board members. ACQUISITION HBO has acquired worldwide television and streaming rights to the documentary feature film “Siempre, Luis,” which had its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film [...]

  • Bernie Taupin and Elton John by

    Bernie Taupin Talks 53 Years with Elton John, 'Rocketman' Song: 'You Do Get Nostalgic'

    There’s no “we” in “I’m Still Standing,” but maybe there should be: The Elton John/Bernie Taupin songwriting collaboration is still on its feet after 53 years, which, in fickle, friendship-dismantling pop years, is about a millennium. They’re nominated together for a best original song Oscar for “I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” and, since they’re the [...]

  • (From L-R): Sam Rockwell, Scarlett Johansson

    Taika Waititi's Mom Explains Why She Told Her Son to Make 'Jojo Rabbit'

    Taika Waititi owes a lot of this awards season to his mother, Robin Cohen. She’s the one who first told him that he should think about adapting Christine Leunens’ novel “Caging Skies” for the big screen. That suggestion eventually turned out to be “Jojo Rabbit.” Adapted from “Caging Skies,“ the film was written and directed [...]

  • Hildur Gudnadottir Joker Composer

    Hildur Guðnadóttir’s Music for 'Joker' Pushed Her Into Hollywood’s A-list

    Surely no composer can be said to have exploded on the 2019 film scene more than Hildur Guðnadóttir: Emmy-winner for the miniseries “Chernobyl,” Golden Globe winner for “Joker” and now Oscar-nominated for that film, all in less than four months. The cellist-composer is a breakthrough artist in multiple ways: First, she is a female film [...]

  • Bong Joon Ho Parasite BTS

    Korean Filmmakers Are Having Their Moment in Awards Season

    The six Academy Award nominations for Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” — a film with, in the director’s words, the “inch-tall barrier of subtitles” to overcome — make the ferociously entertaining satire the first-ever Oscar-nominated Korean feature. The first-ever Korean short film nomination happened approximately two minutes earlier, when Yi Seung-jun’s “In the Absence” got a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad