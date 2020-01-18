Netflix Praised by ‘The Irishman,’ ‘Marriage Story’ Filmmakers at Producers Guild Panel

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bong Joon Ho, Jane Rosenthal, David Heyman, Amy Pascal, Carthew Neal, Jenno Topping, Ram Bergman, Emma Tillinger Koskov, Noah Baumbach and Pippa Harris, Lucy Fisher. The 2020 PGA nominees, from left, Bong Joon Ho, Jane Rosenthal, David Heyman, Amy Pascal, Carthew Neal, Jenno Topping, Ram Bergman, Emma Tillinger Koskov, Noah Baumbach and Pippa Harris and PGA President Lucy Fisher attend the 31st Annual Producers Guild of America Nominees Breakfast at Skirball Cultural Center on in Los Angeles31st Annual Producers Guild of America Nominees Breakfast, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Jan 2020
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Streaming giant Netflix received strong support from filmmakers behind “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story” at the Producers Guild of America’s nominees panel on Saturday at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

Jane Rosenthal, one of “The Irishman” producers, said Netflix embraced the vision that she and Martin Scorsese had for the $170 million film. The time-jumping epic received a limited theatrical release prior to its Nov. 29 streaming release.

“Netflix has been extraordinary,” Rosenthal said. “Our business is changing. We still want to see movies in theaters. I think more people will wind up seeing a DeNiro-Scorsese movie than their other movies combined. As a filmmaker and producer, our goal is to get people to see our movies. It really has been an extraordinary experience.”

Noah Baumbach, director-producer of “Marriage Story,” was effusive in his praise of Netflix for re-opening New York City’s Paris Theater — one of the oldest art movie houses in the United States and the last single-screen theater in New York. Netflix announced on Nov. 25 a lease agreement to keep the theater open.

“Netflix saved and resuscitated the Paris Theater,” Baumbach said. “You can’t ask for a better theatrical experience. They found ways to eventize more filmmaker-driven movies. They are looking to bring back the elegance of going to a  movie theater. It’s sad in New York that all these great theaters have closed. That was a real thrill to go to the Paris and have a full house watching my movie.”

The Saturday morning panel is a prelude to the 31st Annual PGA Awards at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The event included producers of all 10 films nominated for the Darryl F. Zanuck Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures — Pippa Harris for “1917,” Jenno Topping for “Ford v. Ferrari,” Carthew Neal for “Jojo Rabbit,” Emma Tillinger Koskoff for “Joker,” Ram Bergman for “Knives Out,” Amy Pascal for “Little Women,” David Heyman who is double nominated for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Marriage Story” and Bong Joon Ho for “Parasite.”

PGA Co-President Lucy Fisher conducted the panel before about 600 attendees as producers tackled a wide range of questions. Fisher noted that Pascal had served as a Sony executive on the 1994 version of “Little Women” in addition to producing the 2019 film and asked her to contrast the two projects.

Pascal responded by saying the biggest was in Florence Pugh’s Oscar-nominated portrayal of Amy and the audience’s positive reaction to it. She also credited director-writer Greta Gerwig.

“The reason to make this movie was 100% Greta Gerwig,” Pascal said. “She made the movie that she set out to make. It was one of the greatest professional experiences I’ve ever had.”

Heyman responded to a query about the major challenges he faced on Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”  Heyman answered, “One of the most challenging parts was that Quentin does not have a mobile phone and he can be hard to get hold of.”

He also recalled Tarantino made extensive efforts to get Los Angeles to allow him to shoot on several blocks of Hollywood Boulevard. “Quentin wanted to tell a story about growing up in Hollywood in 1969,” he said. “This is a film about Quentin’s love of movies.”

Ho explained through a translator that US and Korean audiences had similar responses to “Parasite,” which opens with the universal search for Wifi and added, “The story is about the rich and poor. Wherever you live, we live in a world of capitalism.”

More Film

  • Bong Joon Ho, Jane Rosenthal, David

    Netflix Praised by 'The Irishman,' 'Marriage Story' Filmmakers at Producers Guild Panel

    Streaming giant Netflix received strong support from filmmakers behind “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story” at the Producers Guild of America’s nominees panel on Saturday at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Jane Rosenthal, one of “The Irishman” producers, said Netflix embraced the vision that she and Martin Scorsese had for the $170 million film. [...]

  • Gabriel Harel on MyFFF ‘The Night

    Gabriel Harel Discusses Dystopic Parable ‘The Night of the Plastic Bags’

    With his first short film, the animated “Yùl and the Snake,” Gabriel Harel won Europe’s Cartoon d’Or for the continent’s best animated short film, given at the 2016 Cartoon Forum in Toulouse. Now, Harel’s awaited sophomore effort, the animated “The Night of the Plastic Bags,” competes at UniFrance’s MyFrenchFilmFestival, and is available on a swathe [...]

  • MyFrenchFilmFestival: Profiling Benjamin Crotty’s Short ‘Nicolas

    ‘The Glorious Acceptance of Nicolas Chauvin’: Nationalism Wrapped in Charisma

    Winner of Locarno’s Signs of Life section, Benjamin Crotty’s “The Glorious Acceptance of Nicolas Chauvin” has enjoyed more than 12 months of festival success and critical acclaim as it reaches the end of its festival run at UniFrance’s MyFrenchFilmFestival. A modern take on one of France’s most influential yet widely unknown characters, the film headlines [...]

  • Alexander Ludwig

    Alexander Ludwig on Sharing his Recovery Journey, Playing the 'Bad Boys' Tech Guy

    With his towering height and stature, Alexander Ludwig looks every bit the action star, first appearing as Cato in “The Hunger Games,” and more recently as fierce Norse Viking chief Bjorn Ironside on History Channel’s “Vikings” and in “Bad Boys for Life,” the third installment of the “Bad Boys” franchise, with Will Smith and Martin [...]

  • Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star

    Box Office: 'Bad Boys for Life' Scores Big With $66 Million Launch

    “Bad Boys for Life” is showing plenty of power at the North American box office with an impressive  launch of around $66 million at 3,740 venues over the four-day holiday weekend. Sony’s sequel to 1995’s “Bad Boys” and 2003’s “Bad Boys II” far exceeded the studio’s pre-release forecasts of a $38 million weekend. The film, [...]

  • A Bump Along the Way Movie

    'A Bump Along the Way': Film Review

    While “Derry Girls” continues to be the last word in young, raucous female rebellion on the Emerald Isle, “A Bump Along the Way” has a little something to add. Sin the same Northern Irish city as the hit Netflix sitcom, but shedding the ’90s nostalgia for the Snapchat age, Shelly Love’s appealing, unassuming debut feature [...]

  • Tresor Plots $72 Million 'Asterix &

    Tresor Films Plots $72 Million 'Asterix & Obelix: The Silk Road,' New Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

    After delivering two of the highest-grossing French films of last year, Alain Attal’s Paris-based production company Tresor Films (“Sink or Swim,” “Little White Lies 2”) is kicking off 2020 with its most ambitious project yet, Guillaume Canet’s “Asterix & Obelix: The Silk Road.” Co-produced and financed by Jerome Seydoux’s Pathé, “Asterix & Obelix” is budgeted [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad