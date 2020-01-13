Netflix Leads Oscar Nominations for the First Time Behind ‘Irishman,’ ‘Marriage Story’

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All

Rumors of Netflix’s award season washout have been greatly exaggerated, as the streamer walked away with an impressive 24 Oscar nominations on Monday morning.

Following a disappointing two wins from a total of 34 nominations at Jan. 5’s Golden Globes ceremony, the tech giant proved it can resonate with the Oscars voting body, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

It’s also the first time ever Netflix has led the all-important Oscar nominations. In 2019, they came close with 15 nods vs. Walt Disney and Participant’s leading 17 mentions. This year, Disney, also credited with Fox’s multiple releases, scored a total of 16 nomintions, while Sony came in second to Netflix with 20.

The nominations should be gratifying if not expected for Netflix — with Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” (10) and Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” (6) getting numerous nods, as pundits have predicted all season long. This includes best picture and best director nominations for Scorsese and Baumbach, as well as recognition for performers and below-the-line artists.

Nearly all of the “Marriage Story” ensemble was nominated — Adam Driver for Best Actor, Scarlett Johansson for best actress, and Golden Globe winner Laura Dern for best supporting actress. Baumbach’s original screenplay was also acknowledged in the race to Feb. 09, when the Academy Awards will air live from Hollywood’s Dolby Theater.

The Irishman” picked up nods for Joe Pesci and Al Pacino, both in the supporting actor category. Steven Zallian rated for this adapted screenplay for the film, the most expensive original production in Netflix’s history. The mob drama was also nominated in categories celebrating cinematography, film editing and production design.

A smaller but consistently-touted contender was the quirky papal drama “The Two Popes,” which received three nominations.

Following a radio-silent few days after the Globes — punctuated by good news in the form of Producers Guild Awards and BAFTA nominations — Netflix will set back off in a mad (and presumably expensive) dash to woo AMPAS voters in pursuit of Oscar glory. The company came incredibly close last year with Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma,” which received 10 nominations and won three Oscars.

More Film

  • 'St. Louis Superman' Is First Oscar

    MTV Documentary Films Makes Splashy Debut With 'St. Louis Superman' Nomination

    Never underestimate the power of an Oscar nomination for documentary short subject. MTV Documentary Films chief Sheila Nevins celebrated Monday morning as her fledgling unit nabbed an Oscar mention for “St. Louis Superman,” the first property that the longtime HBO documentary maven acquired after relocating to MTV last May. Nevins said she was gratified by [...]

  • Oscar Nominations Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: 15 Biggest Snubs and Surprises, From Jennifer Lopez to Adam Sandler

    The Oscars have never been edgy, but this year, the Academy Awards reminded you of how stodgy they could be. After the dust settled on Monday morning from this year’s nominations, it was surprising just how many favorites had been snubbed. No Jennifer Lopez for “Hustlers.” No Awkwafina for “The Farewell.” No Lupita Nyong’o for [...]

  • Les Miserables movie France 2019

    'Les Miserables' Director Ladj Ly Reacts to International Feature Film Oscar Nomination

    Ladj Ly had already beaten the odds by world premiering in competition at Cannes and winning the jury prize with his feature debut “Les Miserables.” Ly has now scored an Oscar nomination for his politically-charged film in a particularly competitive year for the international feature film race. One of the five movies selected out of [...]

  • Awkwafina Cynthia Erivo Jennifer Lopez

    Academy Awards Barely Escape a Reprise of #OscarsSoWhite

    Until Issa Rae and John Cho announced “Harriet” star Cynthia Erivo as a nominee for best actress for the 92nd Academy Awards, it was looking increasingly likely that the Oscars were heading for a repeat of the #OscarsSoWhite controversy that drove the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences four years ago to aggressively begin [...]

  • The Irishman Movie Netflix

    Netflix Leads Oscar Nominations for the First Time Behind 'Irishman,' 'Marriage Story'

    Rumors of Netflix’s award season washout have been greatly exaggerated, as the streamer walked away with an impressive 24 Oscar nominations on Monday morning. Following a disappointing two wins from a total of 34 nominations at Jan. 5’s Golden Globes ceremony, the tech giant proved it can resonate with the Oscars voting body, the Academy [...]

  • Oscar Statue Oscars Placeholder

    Oscar Nominations Scorecard by Film and Studio

    Todd Phillips’ “Joker” laughed its way to 11 Oscar nominations, the most nods this year for a single film. Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and Sam Mendes’ “1917” were close behind, scoring 10 nominations each. Netflix dominated on the studio front, landing a leading 24 nominations for movies [...]

  • Icelandic musician Hildur Gudnadottir holds the

    Hildur Guðnadóttir's 'Joker' Score Continues Its Awards Roll With Oscar Nomination

    “Joker” composer Hildur Guðnadóttir became only the fifth woman in Oscar history to be nominated in the original score categories during Thursday’s nominations announcement. The Icelandic cellist has been on a winning streak, taking home Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Society of Composers & Lyricist awards in recent days. Her music for the comic-book villain, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad