Netflix Names Michelle Slavich Vice President of Publicity Across Film, Series and Docs (EXCLUSIVE)

Communications executive Michelle Slavich is exiting Warner Bros. Pictures for a top role at Netflix, Variety can report exclusively, where she will oversee strategy for all content verticals.

Slavich has been named the streamer’s vice president of publicity, where she will lead efforts for series, film and documentary programming in the United States and Canada. She will report to Netflix Chief Communications Officer Rachel Whetstone, whom she previously worked for at Google-owned YouTube.

“I’m delighted to welcome Michelle Slavich to lead our publicity team here in the US across film and television and to drive promotion around our biggest global titles. Michelle is a respected PR leader who brings us a powerful blend of creative flair, strategic thinking, and an understanding of how to execute great campaigns at scale,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix chief content officer, told Variety.

Shannon Buck, Netflix vice president of series publicity, will remain in her role and report to Slavich. Buck’s counterpart in film, Julie Fontaine, recently departed the company.

Slavich joined Warner Bros. in the spring of 2019 as executive vice president of global publicity and strategy, reporting into the studio’s worldwide marketing head Blair Rich. Previously, she worked at YouTube in entertainment and music communications, as well as branding campaigns for the platform’s various subscription services.

She has also held positions at Rogers & Associates and PeopleSupport Inc., as well as in theatrical publicity at DreamWorks/Amblin Entertainment. She began her career as a publicity assistant at the Shoah Foundation, Steven Spielberg’s nonprofit organization dedicated to the recording of Holocaust survivor testimonies for educational use.