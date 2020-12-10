‘13th,’ ‘Kissing Booth 2,’ ‘The Platform’ Among Netflix’s Most Popular Titles of 2020

It’s only fitting that in 2020 — the year of the coronavirus — Netflix’s top titles include stand-up comedies, “sad movies” and “home baking shows.”

The streaming giant released year-end viewing trends on Thursday that also showed that October was the biggest month for comedy viewing, with audiences seeking to quell pre-election anxiety. “Hubie Halloween,” “The Wrong Missy,” “Space Force,” “Holidate” and “Kevin Hart: Zero Fucks Given” were the most popular comedy titles of the year.

In the three weeks following George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, viewing soared for titles that reflected the Black experience: “13th” saw the most growth, with viewing up 5,000+%. Viewing for “LA 92,” “Dear White People,” “Time: The Kalief Browder Story” and “American Son” also skyrocketed.

Netflix viewers also gravitated toward twice as much romance in 2020 as the year prior, with films “The Kissing Booth 2,” “Princess Switch: Switched Again” and “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” garnering top spots.

But popular titles weren’t solely limited to English-language content, with foreign titles up by more than 50% compared to last year. Spain’s “The Platform”; Germany’s “Barbarians”; which hit the Top 10 in 91 countries; and France’s “Rogue City” were the most watched. Additionally, K-drama viewing tripled and anime viewing was up by more than 100%. Other top titles included “Money Heist: Part 4” and Korea’s “#Alive,” which hit the Top 10 in 92 and 91 countries, respectively.

Action also saw growth this year, with “Extraction,” “Spenser Confidential,” “The Old Guard,” “Project Power” and “Cobra Kai” being the most coveted action titles of 2020.

Other top titles included “Tiger King” and “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” for docuseries; “American Murder: The Family Next Door” and “The Social Dilemma” for documentary features; “Floor Is Lava,” “Love Is Blind” and “Too Hot to Handle” for reality series; “Get Organized With The Home Edit,” “Nailed It!,” “Million Dollar Beach House,” “The American Barbecue Showdown” and “Crazy Delicious” for food and home titles; and “The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two,” “The Willoughbys,” “The Angry Birds Movie 2,” “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” and “Over the Moon” for family titles.