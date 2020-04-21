Netflix Lands Rights to Millie Bobby Brown and Legendary’s ‘Enola Holmes’ Film

Millie Bobby Brown’s newest film is coming to Netflix.

The streaming site has acquired the global rights, excluding China, to Legendary Entertainment’s “Enola Holmes,” in which Brown plays the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes.

The film tells the story of the younger Holmes, who is a gifted super-sleuth in her own right and often outsmarts her brilliant siblings Sherlock and Mycroft. When their mother mysteriously disappears on Enola’s 16th birthday, she seeks help from her older brothers. However, she takes matters into her own hands and runs away to London to find their mother. Along the way, Enola’s caught in the middle of a conspiracy that could alter the course of political history.

Based on Nancy Springer’s book series “The Enola Holmes Mysteries,” the film is directed by Harry Bradbeer, the Emmy-winning director of “Fleabag” season 2. The script was written by Jack Thorne.

Legendary’s Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, and Ali Mendes will produce along with Brown and her sister Paige Brown through their PCMA Productions. Bradbeer, Joshua Grode and Michael Dreyer from Legendary serve as executive producers.

“The Enola Holmes Mysteries” series began with “The Case of the Missing Marquess” in 2006, and is comprised of six books. The series has been nominated for two Edgar Awards.

Brown will next appear on the big screen in “Godzilla vs. Kong” on Nov. 20. Season 4 of her hit Netflix series “Stranger Things” was set to begin production in February, but the coronavirus pandemic postponed its schedule. Its release date has yet to be announced.