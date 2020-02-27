Netflix Developing Female-Fronted Comedy Film With Jon Berg (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix is developing an untitled female-led comedy with producer Jon Berg, the former Warner Bros.’ co-president of production.

The writing team of Jordan Roter (“The Tear Down,” “American Wife”) and Monica Corcoran Harel (New York Times, Marie Claire) has been attached to write the project. Netflix is keeping the logline under wraps.

The project will be produced with Roy Lee at Vertigo. Berg joined Vertigo in 2017 after overseeing Warner Bros.’ DC films. Berg’s DC credits include “Justice League,” “Wonder Woman” and “Aquaman.”

Berg unveiled the project as he launched his own shingle, Good Luck Kid Productions, a film, television and podcast production company. Its first podcast will be a 10-episode Batman radio play written and directed by Dennis McNicholas for Warner Animation and HBO Max.

Lee and Berg set up Chris Thomas Devlin’s horror-thriller “Cobweb” at Lionsgate, in which a boy discovers that voices he hears in the walls of his house are real. They also set up ghost story “The Spire in the Woods” at Amblin last year based on Tony Lunedi’s series of Reddit articles about a teen searching for the cause of a friend’s suicide.

Lee and Berg also partnered with Greg Silverman for a feature film adaptation of Gabriel Bergmoser’s novel “Sunburnt Country,” centering on a pair of millennial backpackers who go off-roading in the Australian wilderness and stumble upon a reclusive backwater town where locals hunt and kill outsiders for sport.

“My separation from Roy is totally amicable,” Berg said. “We’ve been friends forever and will remain so. At end of day, we just both prefer personal autonomy.”