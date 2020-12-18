Netflix Adapting Children’s Book Series ‘Ivy & Bean’ as Live-Action Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix has optioned the rights to Annie Barrows’ illustrated children’s book series “Ivy & Bean” and plans to make them into movies.

The hour-long live-action films will geared toward family audiences. Kathy Waugh (“Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer,” “Molly of Denali”) is writing the screenplay.

“With a 1-hour run-time, the ‘Ivy & Bean’ film series will still very much be movies the whole family can enjoy,” said Netflix’s director of family features Naketha Mattocks. “Safe, fun and elevated comedy-adventures, they also have the wonderful benefit of giving the youngest members of the family an opportunity to see themselves as the star of their own story.”

“Ivy & Bean” follows two unlikely friends — the loud and fearless Bean, and the thoughtful and quiet Ivy. Yet the two discover that an adventure can reveal that even seemingly different people can become the best of friends. The series has 12 books, written by Barrows and illustrated by Sophie Blackall.

Netflix has committed to expanding its slate of live-action and animated family films in recent years. Some of its offerings include “Feel the Beat,” directed by Elissa Down and starring Sofia Carson; “WWE’s The Main Event,” directed by Jay Karas and starring Seth Carr; and 2019 comedy “Tall Girl,” directed by Nzingha Stewart and starring Ava Michelle. Upcoming titles include “Finding Ohana,” directed by Jude Weng; and “A Week Away,” directed by Roman White.