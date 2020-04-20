Film News Roundup: Issa Rae-Kumail Nanjiani’s ‘Lovebirds’ Gets Netflix Release Date

In today’s film news roundup, Netflix dates “The Lovebirds,” Goldcrest Post hires a veteran executive and the documentaries “American Heretics” and “Anthropocene: The Human Epoch” are getting free showings.

RELEASE DATE

Streaming giant Netflix has set a May 22 launch date for its Issa Rae-Kumail Nanjiani romantic comedy “The Lovebirds,” directed by Michael Showalter.

“The Lovebirds” was originally scheduled to premiere on March 14 at SXSW and then be released in the United States on April 3 by Paramount. Those plans were scrubbed due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Paramount then opting to have Netflix handle the release.

Rae and Nanjiani portray a couple who become unintentionally caught up in a murder mystery, requiring them to solve the murder and figure out the future of their relationship at the same time. “The Lovebirds” also stars Paul Sparks, Anna Campa and Kyle Bornheimer.

Nanjiani and Rae each released short promotional videos Monday about the release date:

Very excited to say that my movie with @IssaRae, The Lovebirds (directed by Michael Showalter) is going to be on @Netflix on May 22nd! Can’t wait for you to see it! @NetflixFilm pic.twitter.com/wrgajosc6T — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 20, 2020

EXECUTIVE HIRE

Goldcrest Post announced Monday that is has hired veteran executive Wade Rudolph as head of production.

Rudolph arrives from a similar position at Deluxe Creative Services in New York, and brings 15 years of production and post-production experience, spanning episodic and long-form television, independent features and documentaries. At Goldcrest, he will oversee picture finishing and work with clients and the facility’s colorist and editors to ensure projects hit their creative and delivery targets.

“I’ve known Wade for more than a decade and watched as he’s developed into one of the best in-house producers in the industry,” said Goldcrest Post managing director Domenic Rom. “He is smart, understands current workflows and knows how to help clients manage projects efficiently and take advantage of the latest technical resources. We’re excited to have him join Goldcrest as we continue to build our world-class team.”

SCREENINGS

Abramorama, Butlerfilms & Contemporary Dialogs will host a free Facebook live screening of the documentary “American Heretics: The Politics of The Gospel” on April 25 at 4pm EDT.

The showing will be immediately followed by a virtual Zoom gathering with the film’s cast, hosted by All Souls Unitarian Church, Tulsa, Ok. “American Heretics” has been previously unavailable on any digital or broadcast platforms. It premiered in theaters in the United States in June.

“American Heretics: The Politics of the Gospel” features several religious leaders in Oklahoma who are campaigning for progressive causes. The movie includes Rev. Bishop Carlton D. Pearson. The Rev. Robin Meyers, Dr. Bernard Brandon Scott, Rev. Marlin Lavanhar, Rev. Lori Walke, Oklahoma State Representative, Collin R. Walke, and Black Wall Street Times Editor Nehemiah D. Frank.

Director Jeanine Butler and her sister and producing partner Catherine Lynn Butler said, “In this time of social distancing and increased isolation, the power of negative partisanship is tearing us further apart along the lines of religion, race and culture. So please join us for another way of seeing what ‘The Politics of Loving Thy Neighbor’ looks like.”

Abramorama principals Richard Abramowitz and Karol Martesko-Fenster said, “Given the current political environment it’s uniquely difficult to even consider reaching out to those whose beliefs and views are different from our own.”

Kino Lorber and streaming platform Kanopy are partnering to celebrate Earth Day’s 50th anniversary with a week-long free showing of “Anthropocene: The Human Epoch” starting on April 22.

The partnership is led by the effort to drive awareness regarding the impact of climate change while illuminating the need for action. “Anthropocene: The Human Epoch” touches six continents and 20 different countries to capture images that chronicle the catastrophic path travelled by our species over the last century.

The film was an official selection at the Sundance Film Festival and Berlin International Film Festival. “Anthropocene: The Human Epoch” is helmed by Jennifer Baichwal (“Watermark”), Nicholas de Pencier (“Long Time Running”) and photographer Edward Burtynsky, and narrated by Alicia Vikander (“The Danish Girl”).