Netflix Taps Former DWA Executive Bruce Daitch as VP of Animation (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix has appointed Bruce Daitch as VP of animation, Variety has learned.

Daitch is an industry veteran, having previously served as both chief operating officer and chief financial officer of DreamWorks Animation, the maker of “Shrek” and “Kung Fu Panda.”

In his new role, Daitch will oversee production strategy and operations for Netflix’s global animation efforts. His appointment comes as Netflix has bet heavily on the kids and family space, partnering with top talent such as Jorge R. Gutiérrez (“Book of Life”), Glen Keane (“The Little Mermaid”), and Nora Twomey (“The Secret of Kells”) on upcoming films and series. That push comes as Disney has entered the streaming fray, offering up its own family-friendly streaming service with Disney Plus.

Daitch will report to VP of physical production Ty Warren and will work closely with the content and production teams in original animation and original series animation to grow the company’s worldwide animation slate. Part of that task will include oversight of Netflix’s animation studios in Los Angeles.

Netflix VP of original animation Melissa Cobb continues to lead the content team responsible for bringing animated series and feature films to Netflix. Director of original series Mike Moon continues to oversee adult animation series, while director of content for Japan John Derderian continues to oversee anime.

Daitch spent more than 20 years at DreamWorks Animation and was one of its first employees. At the company, he helped the studio expand and diversify its offerings. It ultimately was sold to Comcast in 2016 in a $3.8 billion deal.