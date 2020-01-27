Neon, Hulu Chasing Worldwide Rights Deal on Andy Samberg’s ‘Palm Springs’

Tom Quinn’s Neon and streamer Hulu are looking to partner on a multi-million dollar, worldwide rights deal for Andy Samberg’s Sundance comedy “Palm Springs,” sources told Variety.

Neon would take the film out theatrically while Hulu would retain rights for streaming customers around the world, said the insiders familiar with talks. One report valued the deal at $15 million, though this was disputed by others. Another individual familiar with the process said the deal is far from finalized and will continue into the week.

Neon and Hulu had no immediate comment on the matter. UTA Independent Film Group is repping the filmmakers in the potential sale.

The film, directed by Max Barbakow, played the big laughs and bewilderment at its world premiere on Sunday at Park City’s Library Theater — especially to stunned and sad moviegoers reeling from the news of Kobe Bryant’s death. Top buyers from studios and streamers were in attendance.

Samberg stars with “How I Met Your Mother” actress Cristin Milioti. She plays a lost and occasionally self-destructive bridesmaid to a younger sister getting hitched in the desert. A moving wedding toast from Samberg gets the pair talking, and seems to be a decent match until a metaphysical event occurs, leaving the two with ample time to ponder the meaning of life and how it should be spent.

J.K. Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes and Peter Gallagher co-star.

Producers include Samberg and his Lonely Island crew Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, as well as Becky Sloviter, Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker.