‘Parasite’ Celebrates Anniversary of Cannes Premiere with ‘A Year of Cinema’ Video

Neon, which handled the U.S. release of “Parasite,” is commemorating the one-year anniversary of the Best Picture winner’s world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

The five-minute video, released on Thursday as “Parasite: a Year in Cinema,” begins with the dark comedy becoming the first Korean film to win the Palme d’Or, followed by the release in October, which led to $53 million at the domestic box office — the third-highest for a foreign language film of all-time.

Bong Joon-ho provides plenty of propulsion for the narrative, asserting, “Once you overcome the barrier of one-inch subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films” and “I have always had the desire to make films that are unlike anything that exists on earth. It’s inevitable they will carry traces of me.”

The footage also portrays the growing awards momentum for “Parasite” with wins at the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Spirit Awards and the Academy Awards — interspersed with memorable quotes from Bong Joon-ho such as “Thank you. I will drink until next morning.”

The video concludes with a variety of joyous reactions on Oscar night on Feb. 9, followed by the words, “We miss all of you. Til we drink together again.”

Watch below: