Neon Buys Amy Seimetz’s SXSW Thriller ‘She Dies Tomorrow’

Neon has acquired the worldwide rights to Amy Seimetz’s apocalyptic thriller, “She Dies Tomorrow,” which had been set to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival before the event was canceled

The film stars Seimetz’s frequent collaborator Kate Lyn Sheil as a woman ravaged by the notion that she is going to die tomorrow, which sends her down a dizzying emotional spiral. When her skeptical friend, played by Jane Adams, discovers the feeling of imminent death is contagious, they both begin bizarre journeys through what might be the last day of their lives.

“She Dies Tomorrow” is Seimetz’ second feature film as a writer-director following “Sun Don’t Shine,” which starred Sheil and premiered at the 2012 SXSW Film Festival. It was nominated for two Gotham Awards. In 2015, Seimetz co-created and executive produced the Starz series “The Girlfriend Experience,” which featured Sheil in three episodes.

Seimetz produced “She Dies Tomorrow” with Rustic Films’ trio David Lawson Jr., Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. The film co-stars Kentucker Audley and has appearances by Chris Messina, Katie Aselton, Tunde Adebimpe, Jennifer Kim, Josh Lucas, Olivia Taylor Dudley and Michelle Rodriguez.

Jeff Deutchman negotiated the deal for Neon with XYZ Films’ Pip Ngo, on behalf of the filmmakers. Neon will announce the film’s release date at a later time.