×

Neon Buys Amy Seimetz’s SXSW Thriller ‘She Dies Tomorrow’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Amy Seimetz
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Neon has acquired the worldwide rights to Amy Seimetz’s apocalyptic thriller, “She Dies Tomorrow,” which had been set to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival before the event was canceled

The film stars Seimetz’s frequent collaborator Kate Lyn Sheil as a woman ravaged by the notion that she is going to die tomorrow, which sends her down a dizzying emotional spiral. When her skeptical friend, played by Jane Adams, discovers the feeling of imminent death is contagious, they both begin bizarre journeys through what might be the last day of their lives.

“She Dies Tomorrow” is Seimetz’ second feature film as a writer-director following “Sun Don’t Shine,” which starred Sheil and premiered at the 2012 SXSW Film Festival. It was nominated for two Gotham Awards. In 2015, Seimetz co-created and executive produced the Starz series “The Girlfriend Experience,” which featured Sheil in three episodes.

Seimetz produced “She Dies Tomorrow” with Rustic Films’ trio David Lawson Jr., Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. The film co-stars Kentucker Audley and has appearances by Chris Messina, Katie Aselton, Tunde Adebimpe, Jennifer Kim, Josh Lucas, Olivia Taylor Dudley and Michelle Rodriguez.

Jeff Deutchman negotiated the deal for Neon with XYZ Films’ Pip Ngo, on behalf of the filmmakers. Neon will announce the film’s release date at a later time.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Juliette Binoche The Good Wife Movie

    Italy, France, Spain Grapple With Streaming Future to Combat Coronavirus Economic Damage

    With Italy, France and Spain in full lockdown in the face of the unrelenting coronavirus outbreak, their respective film industries are preparing to take exceptional measures that could limit the anticipated economic damage by opening themselves up to an uncharted gamble in streaming. To date, dozens of film releases have been postponed to between July and October [...]

  • U.K. Festival Raindance Sets October, November

    Raindance Film Festival Reveals Later Fall Dates to Account for Coronavirus Impact

    The 28th edition of the Raindance Film Festival will take place in London from Oct. 28 through Nov. 7. this year. Known as a showcase for independent cinema, the festival normally attracts some 16,000 visitors annually. The 2019 edition took place in September, but organizers have likely moved the event back as a precautionary measure [...]

  • DF-11915_R2 – L-R: Gwilym Lee (Brian May),

    U.K. Studios Mull Going Dark Amid Coronavirus Lockdown But Confusion Reigns

    Major U.K. studios are recalibrating coronavirus strategies as they parse recent government advice around the country’s lockdown, and whether or not they should go dark. U.K. studios including Elstree, Pinewood, Shepperton and Warner Bros. Leavesden are still believed to be operational — albeit with minimal staff on the ground — despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s [...]

  • Amy Seimetz

    Neon Buys Amy Seimetz’s SXSW Thriller 'She Dies Tomorrow'

    Neon has acquired the worldwide rights to Amy Seimetz’s apocalyptic thriller, “She Dies Tomorrow,” which had been set to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival before the event was canceled The film stars Seimetz’s frequent collaborator Kate Lyn Sheil as a woman ravaged by the notion that she is going to die tomorrow, which sends [...]

  • Bedlam review

    Independent Lens Spring/Summer Slate Includes 'Bedlam,' 'The Hottest August' (EXCLUSIVE)

    After a winter lineup of documentaries covering current issues like women’s rights and racial injustice, the spring and summer season of Independent Lens will tackle such timely topics as America’s mental health crisis, climate change, globalization, and the role news media plays in our everyday lives. It will also profile several trail-blazing figures. Broadcast on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad